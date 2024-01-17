Securian Canada and CAA Partner to Offer New Life and Health & Dental Insurance Solutions

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Securian Canada, a leading insurance provider of innovative, life-ready insurance solutions in Canada, is excited to announce a new partnership with the Canadian Automobile Association (CAA). Through this new partnership, CAA introduced an innovative suite of insurance products and a digital-first customer experience to their more than seven million Members across the country, effective January 1, 2024.

“We are incredibly excited to work alongside Securian Canada to expand CAA’s life and health & dental insurance portfolio,” said Tim Shearman, President and CEO of CAA National. “Our organizations share values and an unwavering commitment to providing solutions rooted in genuine care for our Members. Together, we are poised to deliver new market-leading products and exceptional Member services, staying true to our commitment to continually seek new ways to increase Membership value.”

Through this partnership, CAA Members have access to a streamlined portfolio of life and health & dental insurance products, available at preferred prices for Members and delivered through a convenient and user-friendly digital platform.

“We are proud to be partnering with a trusted household brand like CAA to deliver innovative insurance solutions that aim to enhance the financial security of their Members across Canada,” added Nigel Branker, CEO of Securian Canada. “This partnership gives us the opportunity to serve more Canadians and their families with meaningful financial protection via a digitally focused model that removes barriers in the purchasing journey. We believe this collaboration will make it easier than ever for CAA Members to access insurance products that fit their lives.”

This partnership follows Securian Canada’s successful acquisition of Sun Life’s association, affinity and group creditor business in 2023 and underscores their commitment to serving the Association and Affinity market with new best-in-class insurance and protection solutions.

To learn more about the new suite of products and benefits available to CAA members, visit: https://www.securiancanada.ca/individuals/life-insurance/caa-members.html

About Securian Canada

We’re here for all Canadians and their families — however they define family. Our practical, life-ready insurance and protection solutions are designed to help provide financial security, so that Canadians can spend more time making every moment count.

For over 65 years, we’ve been giving Canadians the confidence to face life’s uncertainties. Today, Securian Canada brings together strong local roots and expertise, a North American footprint, and a global perspective — all while innovating at the speed the markets we serve expect.

Together with our U.S. parent company — Securian Financial — we offer insurance solutions and build them with genuine care, providing specialized experiences to those we serve.

Securian Canada is the brand name used by Canadian Premier Life Insurance Company and Canadian Premier General Insurance Company to do business in Canada. Policies are underwritten by Canadian Premier Life Insurance Company.

About CAA

CAA is a federation of eight Clubs providing 7 million Members with exceptional emergency roadside service, complete automotive and travel services, Member savings and comprehensive insurance services. CAA also advocates on issues of concern to its Members and all Canadians, including road safety, the environment, mobility, infrastructure, and consumer protection. CAA has been ranked among the most trusted brands for seven years in a row by the Peter B. Gustavson School of Business at the University of Victoria.