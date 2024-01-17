Relode and epocrates Form Partnership to Reimagine Healthcare Hiring

BRENTWOOD, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In a transformative move set to redefine healthcare hiring, Relode, a leading healthcare recruitment engine with an extensive network of healthcare professionals and recruiters, is proud to announce a strategic relationship with epocrates, an athenahealth, Inc. company that delivers digital clinical decision support to over one million prescribers. This alliance combines Relode’s innovative recruiting engine with the trusted epocrates solution to increase the reach and visibility of job openings, enabling healthcare organizations to solve the challenges created by open roles, and start alleviating that pain point quickly, at scale.

According to data from Elsevier Health’s Clinician of the Future report, 47% of healthcare workers are planning to leave their positions by 2025, and yet this is not a new problem. Data from Definitive Healthcare shows that 117,000 physicians left the workforce in 2021, followed by nurse practitioners with 53,295 departures, and physician assistants with 22,704 departures. Relode can help to offset the impact of these staffing gaps with a proven shorter-time-to-hire process than industry averages.

“Our innovative partnership with epocrates streamlines the hiring process by enabling healthcare professionals to easily apply for jobs or refer peers directly from an app they already use," says Peter Clare, CEO of Relode. "This is essential given the healthcare industry's high turnover rates and ongoing labor shortages.”

This unique model sets off a ripple effect, drastically increasing the reach and visibility of job opportunities. The convenience of referring or applying directly from the epocrates app fosters active participation, ensuring the right candidates are informed about applicable jobs. The efficiency of this model is already being demonstrated, with over 1,000 healthcare professionals evaluating job opportunities through Relode within the first two weeks of launching the partnership.

“The staffing crisis is an issue that is compounded when not addressed rapidly. As an example, according to the American Nurses Foundation, 41% of nurses are considering leaving their current positions due to insufficient staffing,” said Bridget Seay, Executive Director of Customer Experience & Commercial Consulting, epocrates. “At epocrates, we strive to empower clinicians to deliver care at the top of their license, so partnering with Relode to address this urgent crisis is a natural part of our offering.”

About Relode

Relode combines human expertise, automation, and an AI-based recruiting platform to match healthcare organizations with candidates not found on standard job boards and scraped databases. By connecting facilities with "Relode-certified" candidates to quickly fill vacancies, Relode’s transformative approach ensures better ROI, reduced costs, and more effective healthcare services for communities across the US.

About epocrates

Since 1998, epocrates, an athenahealth, Inc. company, has served essential, clinical content to more than one million physicians, nurses, pharmacists, and other healthcare professionals. Centered around unparalleled drug prescribing and safety information, the app provides fast answers and trusted decision support in seconds at the point of care, enabling clinicians to focus on delivering the most effective and personalized patient care. Our Medical Information team is committed to providing accurate, current, unbiased, and clinically relevant information, which is why epocrates has been rated as the #1 medical reference app for over a decade. For more information, please visit: www.epocrates.com.