Allosteric Bioscience, Inc. Signs Sponsored Research Agreement with Dr. Susan Michaelis at Johns Hopkins University for Aging/Longevity-Related Work

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Allosteric Bioscience, Inc. (ABI) has signed a Sponsored Research Agreement (SRA) with Dr. Susan Michaelis at Johns Hopkins University for analysis of chemical leads for modulation (increase or decrease) of key protein targets for Optimizing Aging and Longevity. The chemical leads were designed by ABI employing Quantum Computing and Advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI) as part of the company’s platform.

At Johns Hopkins University Dr. Susan Michaelis will manage the analysis. Dr. Michaelis is a leader in aging research and is a Professor in Cell Biology at Johns Hopkins University, School of Medicine. Dr. Michaelis is focused on understanding the mechanism of aging including the premature aging genetic disease Progeria. This disease results in premature aging of individuals starting at about one year of age, and affected children generally don’t survive past their late teens. Progeria is a result of a mutation in the human gene LMNA that encodes Lamin A which is critical for normal cell function. Dr. Michaelis’s work involves Human Genetics, Genomics, and Cell and Molecular Biology. She is a member of the Scientific Advisory Board of ABI. Participation by Dr. Susan Michaelis in the SRA does not constitute or imply endorsement of Allosteric Bioscience, Inc. (Company) by Johns Hopkins University.

Dr. Arthur P. Bollon, President and Co-Founder of ABI, is quoted as saying, “ABI is very pleased to be collaborating with Dr. Michaelis and Johns Hopkins University on this important Aging/Longevity program. There is a global need to improve the aging process considering the increasing cost of health care and the increasing aging population. Of the global population of 8 billion, about 11% are age 60 and older and about 33% are age 40 and older.

Allosteric Bioscience, Inc., is a biotechnology company focused on optimizing the Normal Aging and Longevity process using Quantum Computing and Advanced AI integrated with various biomedical sciences including genetics, genomics, systems biology and others (the QAB Platform). The company has created a library of 4 billion chemical structures as potential modulators of a key protein involved in processing of the proteins Progerin or un-cleaved Prelamin A which cause the premature aging disease Progeria and related disorders. These proteins are also likely to be involved in normal aging. Using advanced AI screening, the chemicals have been filtered down to 20 which pass the blood brain barrier and 20 that do not. The modulators are designed to optimize the normal aging/longevity process at the level of the molecular mechanism (molecular complex). The company is also targeting other aging related proteins as part of its strategy to delineate and optimize the Normal Aging/Longevity molecular process and therefore optimize Lifespan and Health-Span.

Forward Looking Statement

The information contained in this communication is for information purposes only and may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including, but not limited to, statements as to future operating results and plans that involve risks and uncertainties. We use words such as “expects”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimates”, the negative of these terms and similar expressions to identify forward looking statements. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by those projected in the forward-looking statements for any reason. This is neither a solicitation of investment nor an offer to sell and/or buy securities. References herein to “the Company,” “we”, “our,” “us” and similar words or phrases are references to Allosteric Bioscience, Inc., and/or its subsidiaries, unless the context otherwise requires.