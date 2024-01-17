The Biocodex Group Strengthens Its Position in Microbiota, With the Signature of a Licensing Agreement With My Health, a Belgian Biotech Company Specializing in Microbiota Solutions

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Biocodex, a French pharmaceutical group with expertise in microbiota, women's health, orphan diseases, and My Health, a Belgian biotech company specializing in microbiota solutions, announce that they have signed a licensing agreement covering several countries in which the Biocodex Group operates, to market the DUOSPORE® dietary supplement.

My Health was founded in 2017 by Raf Dybajlo. In 2021, the company published a clinical study in The Lancet Gastroenterology & Hepatology on the efficacy of My Health’s proprietary strains, MY01 & MY02, in the treatment of functional dyspepsia (unexplained stomach complaints). The company has been marketing a range of probiotic food supplements whose formulas have been rigorously selected for their clinical efficacy, in response to growing consumer demand for solutions to digestive health, woman’s health, brain health, joint care and immune system boosting.

Through this licensing agreement, which is accompanied by the acquisition of a 20% minority stake in My Health, Biocodex intends to reinforce its leadership in microbiota and round out its range of probiotics, such as Ultra Levure® (commercialized in Belgium as Enterol®) and Alflorex®, widely known in France and around the world for the treatment of digestive disorders.

On the strength of its recognized expertise among healthcare professionals and its presence in over 100 countries worldwide, Biocodex hopes to make a success of this strategic partnership and significantly accelerate My Health international sales development.

Nicolas Coudurier, CEO of Biocodex, is delighted with the deal: "My Health and Biocodex share a common vision: we are convinced of the key role played by the microbiota in everyone's health and well-being, and believe that many ailments, particularly in the digestive sphere, can be treated by scientifically based probiotics such as those developed by My Health. I'm looking forward to supporting the development of a promising young company like My Health and continuing to play our part in raising awareness among the general public and healthcare professionals of the growing importance of the microbiota to our health and well-being."

Raf Dybajlo, CEO of My Health, expresses enthusiasm for the strategic partnership with Biocodex: “I’m honored that My Health’s innovative research and commercial success have been recognized by Biocodex. With our shared vision on the importance of microbiota solutions complemented by a joint dedication to innovation and science, we are excited to bring our solution for functional dyspepsia to many more countries, and with Biocodex as an expert in microbiota-targeted solutions, we found the perfect international partner to achieve this ambitious goal.”

About Biocodex

Biocodex, an independent, family-owned French pharmaceutical group founded in 1953, markets the probiotic strain Saccharomyces Boulardii CNCM I-745, a pioneer in the probiotic category and today No. 1 worldwide by value.

Biocodex is committed to improving the health and well-being of patients at every stage of their lives, focusing on three pillars: microbiota, women's health and orphan diseases. Its extensive product portfolio includes medicines, dietary supplements, medical devices and dermo-cosmetics.

The group has over 1,600 employees worldwide, 16 subsidiaries and is present in over 100 countries through its network of distributors; it generated sales of 501 million euros in 2022.

www.biocodex.com

About My Health

My Health, an independent Belgian Biotech company, is a pioneer in advancing health through groundbreaking microbiome solutions. We are a first mover in the field of microbiome solutions for functional dyspepsia with DUOSPORE®, and have launched a diverse portfolio to effectively support people with various needs.

Our commitment is to bring innovative solutions and continue our development efforts. We work together with academic research labs in Belgium to develop new solutions for unmet needs as for example the treatment of Functional Dyspepsia and Recurrent Vulvovaginal Candidiasis (RVVC).

www.myhealth-biotech.com