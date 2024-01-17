Labelmaster Announces Distribution Partnership with CurTec

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Labelmaster, the leading provider of products, services and technology for the safe and compliant transport of dangerous goods (DG) and hazardous materials (hazmat), today announced it has expanded its packaging business by offering a robust assortment of CurTec high-performance plastic containers, drums and pails. As a premier North American distributor for CurTec, Labelmaster now offers the broadest assortment of UN-certified containers, which are designed to securely fill, store, and transport a wide variety of hazmat solids and powders.

Click here to see the CurTec packaging solutions available from Labelmaster.

“Labelmaster is committed to addressing the increasingly complex supply chain needs of dangerous goods shippers by providing a wide range of innovative packaging,” said John Glaser, director, packaging development, Labelmaster. “Adding CurTec’s premium line of primary plastic containers to our already robust portfolio of UN-certified packaging solutions allows us to better meet the critical hazmat shipping needs of companies worldwide.”

Ideal for companies that ship a powder or solid in a regulated industry, such as pharmaceuticals, specialty chemicals, agriculture and food products, and waste management, CurTec’s distinctive products are designed to meet the highest industry demand regarding safety, security and certification. Their signature screw lid closures protect against moisture and leaks and are safe, fast and easy to operate, with an integrated tamper evidence strip that helps ensure safety and compliance.

Made from high density polyethylene (HDPE) and manufactured to Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) standards of quality and cleanliness, CurTec’s reusable containers are made of recyclable plastic to further support organizations’ sustainability goals and reduce waste.

“For companies that manufacture or ship high-value products such as UV curable lacquers, coated films, blended liquids, metallic powders or specialty adhesives, a small problem with your packaging can cause a big problem,” said John Jansen, head of global marketing, CurTec International. “Partnering with an industry leader like Labelmaster provides greater opportunity to provide shippers with CurTec products, which are uniquely designed to protect against moisture, dust and leaks, and ensure safe and secure shipping.”

To learn more about CurTec’s plastic containers, drums and pails or Labelmaster’s full portfolio of UN-certified packaging, visit https://www.labelmaster.com.

About Labelmaster

For more than five decades, Labelmaster has been the go-to source for companies – big and small – to navigate and comply with the complex, ever-changing regulations that govern the transport of dangerous goods and hazardous materials. From hazmat labels and UN-certified packaging, hazmat placards and regulatory publications, to advanced technology and regulatory training, Labelmaster’s comprehensive offering of industry-leading software, products, and services helps customers remain compliant with all dangerous goods regulations, mitigate risk and maintain smooth, safe operations. Labelmaster's dedication to supporting its customers' operational and compliance needs is enhanced through its unmatched industry expertise and consulting services, which serve as a valuable resource for customers to answer difficult and commonplace regulatory questions. Whether you're shipping hazardous materials by land, air, or sea, Labelmaster is your partner in keeping your business ahead of regulations and compliant every step of the way. To learn more, visit www.labelmaster.com.