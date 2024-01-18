NVISION Continues Expansion in Texas with Parkhurst NuVision Joint Venture

ALISO VIEJO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NVISION Eye Centers, a national leader in eye care services, is proud to announce its continued expansion in Texas with a new Joint Venture partnership with Parkhurst NuVision in San Antonio and New Braunfels.

Parkhurst NuVision (PNV) was founded in 2013 by Dr. Gregory Parkhurst. PNV is one of the largest and most respected ophthalmology practices in the U.S. and is widely recognized as one of the leaders in the field of vision correction surgery. PNV has two practice locations in San Antonio and New Braunfels and an Ambulatory Surgery Center in San Antonio.

PNV’s team of Ophthalmologists, Optometrists, and eye care professionals are dedicated to helping people achieve better vision without glasses or contact lenses. Trusted by thousands of satisfied patients, they put customer service and the patient experience at the core of everything they do. PNV’s surgeons offer a full range of vision correction procedures such as custom laser cataract surgery with vision correcting IOLs, LASIK, SMILE, EVO ICL, and RLE.

PNV is a nationally recognized center of excellence in clinical research and has participated in and led dozens of FDA monitored research studies as an extension of its commitment to the best vision correction technologies and treatments. PNV also sponsors a nationally recognized refractive surgical fellowship program for ophthalmologists, and a complimentary optometric residency program for optometrists.

Dr. Parkhurst commented, “We are truly ecstatic to be partnering with NVision. The philosophy of placing the Patient First and offering the best technology to improve a patient’s vision is completely aligned with our team. NVision’s unique Joint Venture model is very different from private equity funds because at its core lies physician leadership along with substantial equity and influence. They also bring significant management experience in the space plus adequate capital for growth and expansion.”

The partnership with Parkhurst NuVision aligns with NVISION’s commitment to expanding its services and providing the best outcomes to its patients. This new partnership will continue to offer the latest in surgical technology and techniques to its patients, while providing resources to PNV to jointly expand their presence throughout Texas.

“We are thrilled to partner with Dr. Parkhurst and the Parkhurst NuVision team,” said Chris Karkenny, CEO of NVISION. “This partnership is an important step in our continued growth and expansion throughout the United States. We have admired what Dr. Parkhurst has built and together we look forward to partnering with other exceptional physician practices throughout Texas.”

About NVISION Eye Centers

NVISION Eye Centers is comprised of over 100 locations and ambulatory surgery centers strategically positioned as partnerships and joint ventures in California, Arizona, Nevada, Oregon, Utah and Texas. NVision’s resolute commitment to quality, exemplified by its accomplished surgeons and dedicated staff, places Patients First, resulting in consistently outstanding outcomes. NVISION is uniquely positioned for continued growth and success in the changing landscape of vision care. For more information, please visit www.nvisioncenters.com or LASIK in San Antonio.