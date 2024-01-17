Humi Joins DMZ as Services Partner Offering Startups Exclusive Incentives to the Best-in-One Payroll, HR, and Benefits Platform

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Humi, the leading best-in-one people solution for Canadian businesses, is proud to announce an exclusive services partnership with DMZ, a world-leading startup incubator based at Toronto Metropolitan University that equips the next generation of tech entrepreneurs with the tools needed to build, launch and scale highly impactful startups.

With Humi’s proven track record serving thousands of Canadian companies, this collaboration will build a strong foundation for innovation in the Canadian startup ecosystem while prioritizing support for Black-owned and women-owned startups in the DMZ community. In their mission to help businesses employ 1 million Canadians, Humi is excited to extend their support to accelerators and their community of entrepreneurs.

To best support DMZ’s community in streamlining their people operations, Humi is offering incentives for DMZ startups to access its best-in-one payroll, HR, and benefits solution, including allowing companies to manage their SR&ED tax credit applications seamlessly. Humi will take care of technical reports, review claims and eligibility, and ensure all possibilities are explored to maximize a claim.

“DMZ’s partnership with Humi aligns closely with our mission of equipping founders for success,” says Emily Smiley, Director of Partnerships and Investor Relations. “Beyond helping startups take better care of their most vital asset – their people – Humi’s consolidated platform and automated processes are particularly valuable to busy founders, allowing them to devote more time to strategic decision-making and business growth.”

“Humi is proudly born from the Toronto startup ecosystem so we know the important role accelerators like DMZ play in setting startups of all kinds up for success,” says Kevin Kliman, CEO and co-founder of Humi. “By aligning our efforts to empower entrepreneurs from diverse backgrounds, we amplify our impact on fostering innovation and driving growth within the Canadian startup ecosystem.”

As Humi continues to build on its services to support the people operations of Canadian businesses of all sizes, the agile platform provides a unified solution for entrepreneurs working with accelerators to scale their businesses.

About Humi

Humi is the leading best-in-one people solution for Canadian businesses. Serving companies nationwide, Humi supports and enables employers to take better care of their most important asset: their people. Before Humi, there was no truly unified solution that tied together all of the intricacies of employment for Canadian businesses. To learn more about Humi, visit www.humi.ca.

About DMZ

DMZ is a world-leading startup incubator based at Toronto Metropolitan University that equips the next generation of tech entrepreneurs with the tools needed to build, launch and scale highly impactful startups. By providing connections to customers, coaching, capital and a community, DMZ’s customized approach helps innovators reach the next milestone in their entrepreneurial journey – whatever that might be. Through its award-winning programming, DMZ has helped more than 820 startups raise $2.55 billion in capital and create 5,000+ jobs. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, with globally-accessible programming, DMZ has a widely-recognized international presence with offices in Vietnam, India and the U.S., and partnerships across North America, Latin America, Africa and Asia.