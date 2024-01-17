Waident Selects Object First’s Ootbi to Bolster Ransomware Resilience

BEVERLY, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Object First, the provider of Ootbi (Out-of-the-Box-Immutability), the ransomware-proof backup storage appliance purpose-built for Veeam®, today announced its partnership with Waident Technology Solutions, a SOC2 cybersecurity and IT outsourcer that supports and manages SMB technology for clients throughout the Midwest. Waident will use Ootbi as its primary backup storage solution to ensure ransomware-proof immutability and safeguard customers from rising cyber threats.

Based in Chicago, Waident provides a range of services, including IT strategy, security, support, and secure cloud. It has built its reputation on delivering resilient IT and keeping customers’ enterprises running, productive, and secure. John Quinn, Principal of Waident, sought a likeminded partner and selected Object First’s Ootbi as the top solution to mitigate loss, downtime, and financial impact from ransomware attacks.

With nearly 3-in-4 worldwide organizations (73%) affected by ransomware in 2023, organizations have reached a critical point where it’s not if, but when, an attack will occur. Backups are a primary target of attacks, which is why Ootbi delivers a robust immutable backup storage solution that is scalable, simple, secure, and affordable. This enables Waident customers to meet Zero Trust security standards for data management and protect data with immutability within minutes — no advanced storage or security expertise required.

“Waident is highly selective in its partnerships. We choose partners that not only address current needs, but also anticipate future challenges,” said Quinn. “With Object First, we have a partner with a strong pedigree and capacity to help us deliver our trademark resilient IT. Object First understands our needs, is committed to delivering a solution aligned with our expectations, and will not leave our clients with a here-today-gone-tomorrow scenario.”

Object First and Waident are client-centric organizations, dedicated to prioritizing the well-being of customers and protecting their data. This shared focus led Waident to select Object First, a 100% channel organization dedicated to customer satisfaction. With 24/7 in-house support and expertise, Object First is committed to fostering success for both Waident and its customers.

For more details, you can find a full copy of Waident's case study with Channel Mastered, here. Additionally, Object First and Waident will be hosting a joint webinar on January 25 at 1pm EST, where they will discuss the importance of ransomware attack resiliency.



About Object First

Ransomware-proof and immutable out-of-the-box, Ootbi by Object First delivers secure, simple, and powerful backup storage for Veeam® customers. The appliance can be racked, stacked, and powered in 15-minutes. Ootbi is built on immutable object storage technology designed and optimized for unbeatable backup and recovery performance. Eliminate the need to sacrifice performance and simplicity to meet budget constraints with Ootbi by Object First.