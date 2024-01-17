Agritask Partners with Pessl Instruments to Enhance Agronomic Data Analytics with Advanced Weather Data

TEL AVIV, Israel & WEIZ, Austria--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Agritask, a crop supply data intelligence software company, and Pessl Instruments, a leading global developer and provider of smart agriculture technological solutions, jointly announced their partnership to integrate METOS® weather stations into the Agritask platform. In combination with other agronomic data sources, METOS® weather station data, which includes a variety of real-time environmental parameters, will provide a more advanced agronomic picture down to the plot level for food and beverage companies using the Agritask platform.

“Globally, extreme weather events are becoming routine, making advanced weather data from state-of-the-art stations a critical data source to optimize cultivation activities and mitigate risks,” says Ofir Ardon, CEO of Agritask. “We are excited to be collaborating with one of the industry’s premier weather stations to provide more advanced weather insights to Agritask customers. Together with Pessl Instruments, we are shaping the future of agrifood tech and helping combat some of the industry’s most pressing agronomic and food supply chain issues amid the impacts of climate change.”

Through the partnership, Agritask customers will gain a seamless integration of METOS® systems and their data feeds, which will be optimized with all other data sources on the Agritask platform. METOS® weather stations help farmers mitigate risks associated with extreme weather events and climate change shifts. The technology provides insights into soil and crop conditions, enabling resource-efficient practices. Data-driven decision-making helps better plan field activities such as when to seed or sow and when to irrigate, spray, and harvest.

The Agritask-METOS® integration will address the diverse needs of Agritask users depending on their crops, farming locations, and associated weather patterns, seasons, and risks. In addition to real-time alerts about weather conditions like rainfall impacting a plot of crops, companies can enhance long-term planning with seasonal weather data and optimize irrigation with insights on soil moisture and evaporation rates. Companies can also protect crops and bolster their pest control mitigation with fewer chemicals and better timing thanks to weather data.

With improved irrigation practices and reduced chemicals, robust weather data not only leads to cost savings but also more sustainable practices, ultimately having an overall positive impact on the environment and companies’ bottom lines. As food and beverage companies continue to address climate change issues and ESG commitments, crop supply data intelligence offers two-fold benefits and financial incentives.

“All aspects of agricultural production from plant growth and crop yields to insect maturation and disease prevalence hinge on weather.” Says Gottfried Pessl, CEO and founder of Pessl Instruments. “Our METOS® stations provide detailed and comprehensive weather data by monitoring accurate site-specific meteorological parameters. Together with the flexibility and advanced solutions of Agritask, growers can plan for different scenarios, mitigate weather risks, and adjust cultivation activities.”

About Agritask:

Agritask is a Crop Supply Intelligence Company, providing visibility into predictability and sustainability of crop supply for Food & Beverage enterprises. Our SaaS platform is a crucial link that directly connects enterprises to growers and suppliers at the source of their value chain. Leveraging augmented agronomic data, AI/ML, and data analytics, Agritask equips Food & Beverage enterprises with invaluable insights and cutting-edge tools. Agritask helps these enterprises optimize supply operations and achieve & quantifiably measure their sustainability goals while mitigating risks across globally distributed farming ecosystems.

About PESSL Instruments GmbH

For almost 40 years, Pessl Instruments has been offering tools for informed decision-making. A complete range of wireless, solar powered monitoring systems under the METOS® brand, and an online platform FieldClimate are applicable in all climate zones and can be used in various industries and for various purposes – from agriculture to research, hydrology, meteorology, flood warning, snow removal and many more.

Over the years, METOS® has become a global brand with local support and has managed to reach out to almost every corner of the world. The METOS® brand lasts longer, performs better, is easier to use and offers you the lowest total cost of ownership.