Joby and Atlantic Aviation Collaborate to Electrify Infrastructure in New York and Southern California

SANTA CRUZ, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY), a company developing electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for commercial passenger service, today announced it is collaborating with Atlantic Aviation to electrify existing aviation infrastructure in New York and Southern California, paving the way for the launch of Joby’s revolutionary air taxi service.

The collaboration between Joby and Atlantic, a leading provider of aviation services and infrastructure, will focus on activating key Atlantic sites to support quiet, emissions-free air taxis, including the installation of Joby’s Global Electric Aviation Charging System (GEACS). The two companies will undertake a comprehensive analysis of how Joby’s revolutionary air taxi can operate at these locations alongside traditional aircraft and other electric aircraft, offering customers a new way to move from point to point in congested cities that is quieter and more sustainable.

Atlantic has an extensive operational footprint in major cities across the United States, including numerous sites in the New York City and Los Angeles metropolitan areas, where Joby and Atlantic will initially focus their partnership. A complete list of Atlantic Aviation locations can be found here.

“Infrastructure is a critical piece of the puzzle and Atlantic’s presence in these two key U.S. markets will help ensure we’re well positioned to deliver a meaningful service for our customers,” said JoeBen Bevirt, Founder and CEO of Joby Aviation. “We’re excited to be working together to lay the foundation for the next generation of clean and quiet flight.”

John Redcay, Chief Commercial & Sustainability Officer at Atlantic, commented, “Our collaboration with Joby is a key step in Atlantic’s push to bring existing aviation infrastructure into the future and solidify Atlantic’s leading role in supporting the growth of electric aviation. We will be a technology-agnostic supporter of advanced air mobility and our work with Joby is a key part of that journey.”

Atlantic is focused on creating technology-agnostic critical infrastructure for aviation. Consistent with its existing business of providing best-in-class FBO services, Atlantic aims to support all aircraft types that arrive at its facilities.

GEACS, the Joby-developed charging system for electric aircraft, is designed to support the safe and efficient operation of electric aircraft under development today, reducing downtime between flights and maximizing the life of aircraft batteries. Joby recently released the technical specifications of GEACS – which is currently installed at Edwards Air Force Base and Joby’s flight testing facility in Marina, California – and is working with numerous electric aircraft developers to ensure interoperability.

“Through more than 30,000 miles of all-electric vertical flight with full-scale prototype aircraft, our team has fine-tuned a ground support system that allows for the simultaneous recharging of multiple battery packs, external coolant exchange, and secure data offload after flight – making it suitable for all electric aircraft,” said Bevirt.

Joby’s air taxi can carry a pilot and four passengers at speeds of up to 200 mph, offering high-speed mobility with a fraction of the noise produced by helicopters and no in-flight emissions.

Joby recently completed the first-ever flight of an electric air taxi in New York City, participating in an event held by the city’s leadership announcing their intent to electrify the iconic Downtown Manhattan Heliport.

About Atlantic Aviation

Atlantic Aviation offers customers more than 100 fixed base operations (FBO) locations across North America. Atlantic Aviation’s facilities each provide a full suite of critical services to the business aviation sector covering a wide range of aircraft ground handling and corporate flight support, including fueling and line services, ground transportation, catering, hangar, deicing, and ramp space. To learn more, and for a complete list of locations, please visit https://www.atlanticaviation.com/.

About Joby

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) is a California-based transportation company developing an all-electric, vertical take-off and landing air taxi which it intends to operate as part of a fast, quiet, and convenient service in cities around the world. To learn more, visit www.jobyaviation.com.

