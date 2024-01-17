Limbach Holdings Engages Financial Profiles for Integrated Communications

WARRENDALE, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Limbach Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: LMB) (“Limbach” or the “Company”), the building systems solutions firm, today announced that it has engaged Financial Profiles, Inc. (“Financial Profiles”) for integrated communications, including investor relations, public relations and sustainability communications.

The strategic relationship is aimed at enhancing Limbach’s communication and outreach efforts to raise visibility among customers, employees, acquisition targets, investors, analysts and the media. Bringing Financial Profiles on board aligns with Limbach’s commitment to transparent communication and to establishing and continuing to solidify strong relationships with Limbach’s stakeholders.

“We are excited to work with Financial Profiles,” said Michael McCann, President and Chief Executive Officer of Limbach. “They have a demonstrated track record of success in implementing integrated communications programs and substantial knowledge of the engineering and business services sectors. We look forward to collaborating with Financial Profiles to build broad-based awareness of Limbach and our unique market position, business model and plans for continued growth and success.”

“We are delighted to partner with Limbach,” said Moira Conlon, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Financial Profiles. “Limbach is an exciting company at an important inflection point with what we believe is a huge market opportunity, scale, a proven strategy, performance, leadership and momentum to get to the next level. Based on our work to on-board Limbach as a client, we believe that Limbach is focused on executing their strategic plan and is positioned to continue delivering sustained profitable growth and returns. Now is an ideal time to build awareness for Limbach and their leadership team among investors, analysts and the press.”

About Limbach

Limbach is a building systems solutions firm with expertise in the design, prefabrication, installation, management and maintenance of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (“HVAC”), mechanical, electrical, plumbing and controls systems. With over 1,400 team members and 19 offices located throughout the United States, we partner with institutions with mission-critical infrastructures, such as data centers and healthcare, industrial & light manufacturing, cultural & entertainment, higher education and life science facilities. With Limbach’s full life-cycle capabilities, from concept design and engineering through system commissioning and recurring 24/7 service and maintenance, Limbach is positioned as a value-added and indispensable partner for building owners, construction managers, general contractors and energy service companies.

About Financial Profiles

Financial Profiles is a strategic communication firm that creates value through effective communication. Public and private companies as well as professional services firms come to Financial Profiles for their expertise in investor relations, transaction support, corporate communications, public relations, sustainability, advisory and crisis management. Financial Profiles has a demonstrated track record of leveraging best-in-class communications practices to help clients enhance their profiles and attract capital, talent, customers and media attention. Financial Profiles is a certified women-owned business. www.finprofiles.com

Forward-Looking Statements

We make forward-looking statements in this press release within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements relate to expectations or forecasts for future events, including, without limitation, growth plans and the success of the business relationship with Financial Profiles, Inc. These statements may be preceded by, followed by or include the words “may,” “might,” “will,” “will likely result,” “should,” “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “intend,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “seek,” “continue,” “target” or similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on information available to us as of the date they were made and involve a number of risks and uncertainties which may cause them to turn out to be wrong. Some of these risks and uncertainties may in the future be amplified by the COVID-19 outbreak and there may be additional risks that we consider immaterial or which are unknown. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date, and we do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. As a result of a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, our actual results or performance may be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Please refer to our most recent annual report on Form 10-K, as well as our subsequent filings on Form 10-Q and Form 8-K, which are available on the SEC’s website (www.sec.gov), for a full discussion of the risks and other factors that may impact any forward-looking statements in this press release.