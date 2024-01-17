GigXR and CAE Healthcare Form Strategic Alliance to Enhance Training Efficiencies with Multimodal Simulation

LOS ANGELES & MONTREAL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GigXR, Inc., a global provider of extended reality (XR) solutions for healthcare training, and CAE Healthcare announced today their partnership to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of clinical simulation. The collaboration between GigXR and CAE Healthcare streamlines the ability to implement and manage multimodal simulation for medical schools, nursing schools, hospital systems, first responders, and government – spanning analog, immersive and digital modalities that can be used to create full curricula.

"We see the future of simulation as multimodal, encompassing physical, digital, virtual and immersive products that leverage emerging technologies like Generative AI to provide comprehensive solutions for learning efficiency,” said Jeff Evans, President of CAE Healthcare. “As we work to implement this vision we are balancing investments in CAE Healthcare products while also looking at best-of-breed players in the market that we should partner with to accelerate this transition. By partnering with GigXR, we are enabling a core part of this vision through ‘simulation everywhere’ to make training and education more accessible and efficient to ultimately improve learning and patient safety."

As healthcare staffing shortages surge, combining GigXR’s growing catalog of immersive learning applications with CAE Healthcare’s extensive training infrastructure empowers healthcare institutions to drive learning efficacy and bring more capacity for improved care. The companies will integrate their combined product offerings such that activity across simulation modalities can enable holistic analysis and actionable insights – whether to help individual learners or to enable healthcare institutions to analyze full cohorts of learners consistently.

"GigXR’s immersive learning platform already unifies immersive and digital training applications into one system, allowing customers to manage a full curriculum’s worth of digital and immersive experiences from a single dashboard,” said Jared Mermey, CEO of GigXR. "Our platform is designed to be further interoperable with partners like CAE Healthcare, including both their digital and analog capabilities. The results will be a holistic approach to simulation that combines analog and digital – and the right simulation technique to be used at the appropriate time whether inside or outside of the sim center.”

To showcase the potential of this partnership, GigXR will be demonstrating its complementary, award-winning catalog of mixed reality applications at the upcoming IMSH 2024 conference, where attendees can experience firsthand hyper-realistic clinical simulation, including:

HoloPatient offers 17 different pathologies to empower learners in assessing, diagnosing and treating patients with like-life realism for conditions ranging from COPD to burns and dementia.

offers 17 different pathologies to empower learners in assessing, diagnosing and treating patients with like-life realism for conditions ranging from COPD to burns and dementia. Insight Enterprise Series by ANIMA RES delivers accurately structured 3D models of the heart, lung and kidneys to show the impacts of conditions and diseases on affected organs. Insight Heart Enterprise shows the movements of a healthy heart or the impact of various pathologies, including myocardial infarction, atrial fibrillation and arterial hypertension. Insight Lung Enterprise provides an in-depth look at asthma and COPD and their effect on the lungs when compared to the organs in healthy condition. Insight Kidney Enterprise creates a macroscopic to microscopic visualization of healthy kidneys or those affected by common and rare diseases such as CKD, aHUS, IgAN and C3G.

delivers accurately structured 3D models of the heart, lung and kidneys to show the impacts of conditions and diseases on affected organs. DICOM XR Library , created in partnership with DICOM Director, transforms CT scans and MRIs into hyper-realistic 3D models for use in teaching, training and simulation.

, created in partnership with DICOM Director, transforms CT scans and MRIs into hyper-realistic 3D models for use in teaching, training and simulation. HoloScenarios provides full clinical simulations that mimic the entire patient care journey, from assessment and diagnosis to appropriate intervention and escalation of care. Modules include: HoloScenarios: Respiratory developed in collaboration with the University of Cambridge and Cambridge University Hospitals (CUH) NHS Foundation Trust HoloScenarios: Basic Life Support developed in collaboration with Morlen Health, a subsidiary of Northwest Permanente, P.C. HoloScenarios: Advanced Cardiac Life Support developed in collaboration with Morlen Health, a subsidiary of Northwest Permanente, P.C. HoloScenarios: Neurology in development with Michigan Medicine HoloScenarios: Gastrointestinal in development with the Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine, National University of Singapore

provides full clinical simulations that mimic the entire patient care journey, from assessment and diagnosis to appropriate intervention and escalation of care. Modules include: HoloHuman provides a whole-body anatomy hologram with over 4,500 named and described structures within 12 body systems.

In addition to these robust platform solutions, GigXR will also be providing a glimpse into its freeform dialogue with AI-powered, on-demand standardized patients. Embedded into GigXR’s platform’s standard development kit (SDK), the AI can persist into any application the platform delivers. This capability will be demonstrated by leveraging Snap’s Camera Kit technology.

GigXR is trusted by over 70 enterprise-scale healthcare institutions across four continents, including Kaiser Permanente School of Medicine, Miami Dade College, Ursuline College, The University of Queensland, and many more. Now, through this partnership between GigXR and CAE Healthcare, more institutions globally can experience complementary, multimodal healthcare simulation with enhanced training efficiency and effectiveness, showcased during IMSH 2024 at booth #200.

To learn more or schedule a demo, head to gigxr.com/cae. For more information on GigXR, visit gigxr.com.

About GigXR

GigXR, Inc. is a global provider of eXtended Reality (XR) training solutions for medical and nursing schools, hospitals, higher education, and the Department of Defense. The Gig Immersive Learning Platform delivers a growing catalog of hyper-realistic mixed reality training solutions created in partnership with world-class medical education experts at healthcare institutions. The applications are designed to break through the limitations of conventional 2D learning resources by placing hologram simulations and medical tools in a physical space using mixed reality headsets and mobile devices.

GigXR’s flagship mixed reality applications, HoloScenarios, HoloPatient, and HoloHuman create safe-to-fail learning environments in which medical and nursing students can practice vital diagnostic, communication, and clinical reasoning skills. GigXR is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA, with customers across five continents. To learn more, visit gigxr.com.

About CAE

At CAE, we equip people in critical roles with the expertise and solutions to create a safer world. As a technology company, we digitalize the physical world, deploying software-based simulation training and critical operations support solutions. Above all else, we empower pilots, cabin crew, airlines, defence and security forces and healthcare practitioners to perform at their best every day and when the stakes are the highest. Around the globe, we’re everywhere customers need us to be with more than 13,000 employees in approximately 250 sites and training locations in over 40 countries. CAE represents more than 75 years of industry firsts—the highest-fidelity flight, mission and medical simulators and training programs powered by digital technologies. We embed sustainability in everything we do. Today and tomorrow, we’ll make sure our customers are ready for the moments that matter.

About CAE Healthcare

CAE Healthcare offers integrated education and training solutions to healthcare students and clinical professionals across the professional life cycle, allowing them to develop practical experience in simulated environments before treating patients. CAE Healthcare's full spectrum of simulation solutions includes surgical and imaging simulation, curriculum, the CAE LearningSpace audiovisual and center management platform and highly realistic adult, pediatric and baby patient simulators. Today, hospitals, medical schools, nursing schools, defense forces and societies in more than 80 countries use our training solutions to make healthcare safer. To learn more, visit cae.com/healthcare.

Read our FY23 Global Annual Activity and Sustainability Report

Follow us on Twitter: @CAE_Inc

Facebook: www.facebook.com/cae.inc

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/cae

Hashtags: #CAE; #CAEpilot