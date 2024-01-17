MidOcean Partners Makes a Significant Investment in The Re-Sourcing Group, a Leading Professional Services Firm Specializing in Finance & Accounting, Compliance, and IT

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MidOcean Partners (“MidOcean”), a premier New York-based alternative asset manager specializing in middle-market private equity and alternative credit investments, today announced it has made a significant investment in The Re-Sourcing Group (“Re-Sourcing” or the “Company”). Re-Sourcing is a leading professional services firm providing staffing, consulting and direct hire solutions that specialize in finance & accounting, legal & compliance and IT. This partnership with MidOcean provides Re-Sourcing with the capital and resources to accelerate its growth and further expand its solutions offerings and geographic footprint. The Company was previously backed by McNally Capital. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 2003, Re-Sourcing offers a full suite of services catering to the needs of the office of the CFO, CCO, and CIO. The Company operates under several industry-leading brands, including Compliance Risk Concepts, Conexus, JW Michaels, and ExecuSource, among other partner brands, which are strategically located in 20 offices across 10 markets nationwide. Re-Sourcing’s brands serve a diverse clientele ranging from Fortune 500 customers to growing middle-market companies and leading institutional investors.

Compliance Risk Concepts (“CRC”), which focuses on the office of the CCO, is a premier provider of actionable and cost-effective compliance management services within the financial services industry. Founded in 2013, CRC is led by a business-focused team of senior executives who offer clients top-tier compliance risk management services on an as-needed, project or part-time basis.

Conexus, which focuses on the office of the CFO, is a leader in high-end interim consulting, advisory, and direct hire talent solutions. Since its founding more than a decade ago, Conexus has built a strong reputation in the marketplace by sourcing high-quality, hard-to-find candidates in the C-suite and middle-management with specialized skill sets.

JW Michaels & Co., which focuses on the office of the CCO, is a leader in direct hire, staffing, and consulting solutions for Fortune 100 customers, investment managers and financial service companies. Founded in 2010, JW Michaels’ tenured team has built an industry leading brand providing clients highly-skilled legal and compliance talent solutions.

ExecuSource, which focuses on the office of the CIO, is a leading provider of strategic staffing and direct hire solutions. Founded in 1998, ExecuSource has a long-standing track record of applying its deep-rooted expertise in delivering high quality IT talent solutions.

“ 2023 was an exciting year for our Company, during which we were able to significantly expand our presence in the finance and accounting area through the additions of Conexus and Logis CFO,” said Joe Kelly, Chief Executive Officer of Re-Sourcing. “ Our partners have built exceptional businesses that provide best-in-class solutions to key industries. As owners and founders, we are well-positioned to capitalize on numerous opportunities, including a continued focus on the offices of the CFO and CCO, as well as technology implementation. We are thrilled to scale the Re-Sourcing platform with the support of MidOcean Partners, which has a proven track record of helping professional services companies execute their growth initiatives.”

MidOcean is a longstanding investor in the professional services and human capital sector with a focus on end markets exhibiting clear secular growth trends. Re-Sourcing marks MidOcean’s fifth investment in the space. Previous investments include GHR Healthcare, a leading provider of healthcare staffing services; System One, a leading provider of staffing and outsourced services in the engineering, scientific and technology fields; Global Knowledge, a world-class provider of IT training to corporate clients; and The Planet Group, one of the world’s leading diversified professional services organizations.

Elias Dokas, Managing Director at MidOcean, commented, “ We are excited to invest behind Joe and his partners, who are proven leaders in serving the offices of the CFO, CCO and CIO. Re-Sourcing has built an impressive business that has experienced strong growth by delivering superior service to its clients. We see numerous opportunities for further growth through both organic initiatives and strategic acquisitions. These include deepening the Company’s relationships with existing clients, expanding its service offerings and entering new markets. We look forward to working closely with the Re-Sourcing leadership team, capitalizing on these opportunities and fostering the continued growth of the Company.”

About Re-Sourcing Group

Re-Sourcing is a leading professional services firm, offering staffing, consulting and direct hire services that specialize in finance & accounting, legal & compliance and information technology. Re-Sourcing serves clients through its distinguished portfolio of premium brands, including Compliance Risk Concepts, Conexus, JW Michaels, ExecuSource, Perennial Resources, Partnership Employment and Technology Navigators. Founded in 2003, Re-Sourcing and its brands are strategically located in 20 offices across 10 markets nationwide. Re-Sourcing’s differentiated operating partner model enables a strong focus on building direct relationships with clients to bolster retention and deepen understanding of client needs.

For more information, visit https://www.myresourcing.com/.

About MidOcean Partners

MidOcean Partners is a premier New York-based alternative asset manager specializing in middle-market private equity and alternative credit investments. Since its inception in 2003, MidOcean Private Equity has targeted investments in high-quality middle-market companies in the consumer and business services sectors. MidOcean Credit was launched in 2009 and manages a series of alternative credit strategies, collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) and customized separately managed accounts.

For more information, visit https://www.midoceanpartners.com/.