Virginia Chamber of Commerce Partners with Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield on WiseChoice Healthcare Alliance

RICHMOND, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Moments ago, the Virginia Chamber of Commerce announced its partnership with Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Virginia on the WiseChoice Healthcare Alliance. Joined by Governor Glenn Youngkin and key local chamber leaders from across the Commonwealth, President & CEO Barry DuVal made this significant health care announcement.

Formed from a 30-year partnership between the Virginia Chamber of Commerce and Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Virginia, the WiseChoice Healthcare Alliance is designed to help drive healthcare engagement and literacy that will lead to improved long-term health and lower healthcare costs. Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield has a long-standing record of excellence in the administration of plans like WiseChoice in states like Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Missouri, and Ohio.

Through the partnership with Anthem, WiseChoice will provide members with the tools, resources, and financial protection to feel confident in their healthcare decisions. The Alliance is an important step forward in the expansion of access to better health coverage for small businesses, which account for over 90% of employers in the state.

Ceremonially signed by Governor Glenn Youngkin in June of 2022, and put into effect on July 1, 2022, HB 884 and SB 195 allow for the formation of benefits consortium in Virginia. Under a benefits consortium, small businesses are allowed to pool together as one large self-funded group to spread claims risk and lower administrative costs to result in savings for employees and their families.

“ By partnering with Anthem, we can expand access to the small business community and drive down healthcare costs,” said Barry DuVal, President & CEO, Virginia Chamber of Commerce. “ The Alliance’s goal is to help build healthier Virginians and provide new opportunities for quality health coverage.”

“ Two years ago, I was proud to sign legislation that paved the way for the WiseChoice Healthcare Alliance approval at the annual Virginia Chamber Health Care Conference,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “ This innovative solution is unleashing opportunity and empowering small businesses across the Commonwealth, while providing Virginians affordable and trustworthy care."

“ Strategic partnerships, like ours with the Virginia Chamber of Commerce, demonstrate our common goal to redefine health, reimagine the health system, and strengthen our communities,” said Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Virginia, President, Monica Schmude. “ I am excited to see the hard work of so many result in a solution that makes sense for the small business community across the Commonwealth addressing affordability and providing long-term stable access to care for Virginians.”

Over the past year, the Virginia Chamber of Commerce has been working diligently with participating local chambers, the Virginia Farm Bureau, and other associations to establish the WiseChoice Healthcare Alliance. After receiving final approval from the Bureau of Insurance, the program is now ready to go to market with local insurance brokers.

Employers gain access to the WiseChoice Healthcare Alliance through membership with a participating local chamber of commerce, the Virginia Farm Bureau, or any trade association with the program. To be eligible, employers must have between 2-50 employees, have their corporate headquarters located in Anthem’s Virginia service area, and be in good standing with the Virginia Chamber of Commerce, their local participating chamber, or affiliated association.

Both the Virginia Chamber of Commerce and Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Virginia remain committed to developing an accessible, affordable health insurance option for small business employers in the Commonwealth.

Additional information for Virginia companies interested in joining the Alliance is available at wisechoicehealthcare.com or by contacting your local insurance broker.

About the Virginia Chamber of Commerce:

The Virginia Chamber of Commerce is the largest business advocacy organization in the Commonwealth, with more than 30,000 members. The Chamber is a non-partisan, business advocacy organization that works in the legislative, regulatory, and political arenas to act as the catalyst for positive change in all areas of economic development and competitiveness for Virginia. Learn more at https://vachamber.com/.

About Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Virginia:

Anthem Health Plans of Virginia, Inc. trades as Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Virginia, and its service area is all of Virginia except for the City of Fairfax, the Town of Vienna, and the area east of State Route 123. Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield and its affiliate HealthKeepers, Inc. are independent licensees of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association. ANTHEM is a registered trademark of Elevance Health. The Blue Cross and Blue Shield names and symbols are registered marks of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association. Additional information about Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Virginia is available at www.anthem.com. Also, follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/anthemBCBS and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/AnthemBlueCrossBlueShield.