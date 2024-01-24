SEKISUI CHEMICAL CO., LTD. and RevolKa Signed a Contract Research Agreement

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RevolKa Ltd., a venture-backed biotech company providing a game-changing protein engineering technology platform (Shiro Kataoka, CEO) signed a contract research agreement with SEKISUI CHEMICAL CO., LTD. (Keita Kato, President & Representative Director). RevolKa will create and deliver highly functional proteins by using its proprietary protein engineering platform technology, called aiProtein®: a robust directed protein evolution technology integrated with artificial intelligence (AI). Details of this agreement and financial terms were not disclosed.

About aiProtein® Technology

RevolKa’s proprietary technology, aiProtein® is an AI-assisted directed evolution of proteins. Naturally occurring protein is a linear polymer of 20 amino acids and their derivatives, which folds into a tertial structure through internal complex atomic interactions to show biological function. Proteins have evolved to biologically functional molecules over hundreds of millions of years. The relationship between protein sequence, structure, and function in those highly crafted molecules remains poorly understood to rationally design a protein sequence for a particular function. Our AI engine is trained with sequence-function relationship data to statistically predict sequences for an evolved protein function. Furthermore, aiProtein® can evolve more than two functions simultaneously. This technology is a powerful and cost-effective tool for the creation of novel and highly-optimized proteins for pharmaceutical and industrial uses.

About RevolKa Ltd.

RevolKa is a venture-backed biotechnology company founded in April 2021 by academic and industry experts in biotechnology and artificial intelligence. Our mission is to create novel proteins useful for therapeutics and industries by using our own proprietary technology, aiProtein® to contribute to human well-being. The name "RevolKa" is derived from the Latin word for evolution, "evolutio” and the Ainu (an indigenous Japanese people) word for raise, “reska”. RevolKa’s headquarters are located in Tokyo, Japan with laboratories located in Sendai and Tokyo. The company’s investors include Tohoku University Venture Partners and Softbank investment. For more information, visit https://www.revolka.com/en/.

About SEKISUI CHEMICAL CO., LTD.

Headquartered in Japan, SEKISUI CHEMICAL CO., LTD. (TOKYO: 4204) and its subsidiaries make up the SEKISUI CHEMICAL Group. 26,838 employees in over 180 companies throughout 20 countries and regions aim to contribute to improving the lives of the people of the world and the earth’s environment. SEKISUI CHEMICAL now holds leading positions in its three diverse business divisions as well as top global market share in interlayer films, foam products, conductive particles and more. For more information, visit https://www.sekisuichemical.com/.