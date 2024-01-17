Falcon’s Beyond Teams Up with Tanseisha to Explore Combining Creative Forces in Japan to Develop New Immersive Themed Entertainment Based on Anime and Manga

ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (Nasdaq: FBYD) (“Falcon’s” or the “Company”), a global entertainment powerhouse and a visionary innovator in immersive storytelling, today announced they intend to work with Tanseisha Co., Ltd., a Tokyo-based designer and creator of commercial and cultural facilities with deep roots in the Japanese market and a strong track record of working with globally-recognized brands. The two companies will explore collaborating to develop new themed entertainment experiences, to bring popular Japanese anime and manga intellectual property (IP) to life through location-based entertainment (LBE), games, movies and more.

To create the new experiences, Falcon’s plans to activate its robust slate of proprietary attractions and technologies in Japan for the very first time. Among the Company’s innovative consumer experiences are ON!X Theater™, an industry award-winning ride system; the Suspended Theater®, which brings the sensation of flight to life in a whole new way; and the CircuMotion® Theater, the epitome of integrated 3D media, omnidirectional motion, and fully engaged storytelling. Specific IP-focused projects developed through the collaboration will be announced in the future.

“ We are extremely honored to have Tanseisha at our side as a valued partner as we look to enter the Japanese market,” said Cecil D. Magpuri, CEO of Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. “ Tanseisha has a wealth of strong connections and expertise combined with their deep knowledge of and access to Japanese IP. Together, we share a mutual love of bringing storytelling to life in new ways and a desire to boldly accelerate toward building the future of immersive themed entertainment.”

Wakamatsu Masato, Executive Officer & General Manager of Cross Media Innovation Headquarters at Tanseisha added, “ By exploring a partnership with Falcon’s Beyond, with their creative ingenuity and proprietary technologies, we look to expand our potential to bring immersive entertainment experiences to new heights in Japan and around the world. Falcon’s has proven itself as a leader in themed entertainment attractions, and we look forward to introducing and sharing their expertise to our market.”

Falcon’s announcement with Tanseisha comes during a time of unprecedented global growth for the Company, which includes a recently announced agreement with The Hershey Company to create Hershey-themed experiential attraction and retail experiences, ongoing collaboration with Qiddiya Investment Company in Saudi Arabia on first-of-its-kind immersive entertainment projects, and innovative virtual sea life entertainment experiences under development with Raging Power Limited, an arm of K11 Group, throughout China. It also expands the Company’s global footprint in Asia, following the partnership it forged with K11 in 2023 and the opening of its Philippines office last year.

The Tanseisha relationship also bolsters the momentum the Company established in 2023 when it marked multiple milestones, including becoming publicly listed on Nasdaq as FBYD, and launching a historic recruitment effort for its Falcon’s Creative Group business unit, with a goal to double its headcount.

About Falcon’s Beyond

Falcon’s Beyond is a visionary innovator in immersive storytelling. A global entertainment powerhouse where original ideas – fueled by passion and guided by masterful expertise – take flight and accelerate at speeds beyond your imagination. Where fun is reimagined through innovative technologies and extraordinary themed experiences. Falcon’s connects the world by bringing stories to life through theme parks, resorts, animation, consumer products, gaming, movies and beyond.

Falcon’s Beyond propels intellectual property (IP) activations concurrently across physical and digital experiences through three core business units:

Falcon’s Creative Group is one of the world’s leading themed entertainment and master planning firms, having planned over $100 billion in award-winning experiences where creative vision, compelling design, immersive media, and cutting-edge technology intersect to bring imagination to life.

Falcon’s Beyond Destinations develops, owns, and operates global entertainment destinations from resorts, theme parks, attractions to retail, dining and location-based entertainment venues where stories come to life and memories are made.

Falcon’s Beyond Brands expands franchises across multiple platforms from media to gaming, music to consumer products and beyond. Falcon’s also invents immersive rides, attractions and technologies for entertainment destinations around the world.

Falcon’s is headquartered in Orlando, FL. Learn more at falconsbeyond.com.

About Tanseisha

As professionals in creating spaces for imaginations to grow, we at Tanseisha provide solutions for commercial spaces such as retail establishments, cultural spaces such as museums, exhibition and event spaces, and many more environments for various social interaction. From research and planning, all the way to design, construction, spatial direction using digital technology and operations, we offer full support throughout the whole creative process. Learn more at https://www.tanseisha.co.jp/en.

