ProFile Discovery Completes Full Transition to Reveal’s eDiscovery Platform Following IPRO Acquisition

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Reveal, the global provider of the leading AI-powered eDiscovery, review and investigations platform, announced today that ProFile Discovery, a leading legal services provider, joins a growing number of long-time IPRO customers to make the move to leverage Reveal’s AI-powered eDiscovery platform following Reveal’s recent acquisition of IPRO.

With the full integration of Reveal's comprehensive eDiscovery platform, including its self-service Logikcull solution, ProFile has distinguished itself as one of the select LSPs in the country now equipped to offer clients the entire suite of Reveal's advanced legal technology solutions.

While ProFile has provided IPRO solutions to its valued clients for years, the company understands that the legal landscape has evolved, with the demand for more powerful and efficient eDiscovery tools surging. Recognizing the need for advanced AI capabilities within the legal industry. ProFile jumped on the opportunity to embrace Reveal's comprehensive platform, especially after Reveal completed its acquisition of IPRO. ProFile is excited to offer its clients access to the industry's most advanced AI solutions and eDiscovery tools, transforming the way legal professionals manage complex data sets.

“When we made the strategic decision to acquire both IPRO and Logikcull, we understood that not only were we going to gain top-notch technology, but also onboard amazing customers. ProFile happens to be one of those valued customers that took the significant step to enhance its offerings by leveraging Reveal’s entire end-to-end eDiscovery platform,” said Wendell Jisa, Founder and CEO of Reveal. “We look forward to working closely with the team at ProFile and helping them deliver AI-powered legal technology with unparalleled speed and accuracy."

Reveal's eDiscovery platform is renowned for its ability to harness artificial intelligence to analyze vast quantities of data, swiftly identifying crucial insights that are often buried within intricate datasets. By adopting Reveal's cutting-edge technology post-acquisition, ProFile aims to empower legal professionals with the tools they need to navigate today's complex litigation landscape more effectively.

“ProFile Discovery decided to move forward with Reveal for two reasons, the first is that the business and process flow matches our internal processes and the other reason is 100% surrounding the use of AI,” said Andrew Keck, President of ProFile Discovery. “We have seen a slow adoption in the legal field regarding AI and we think the direction Reveal is headed expedites the process for all parties involved, including service providers.”

This strategic transition will enable ProFile to continue providing top-tier eDiscovery services while enhancing its offerings with Reveal's AI-driven solutions. ProFile clients can anticipate a seamless transition and access to state-of-the-art tools that they previously did not have access to.

About Reveal

Reveal is a leading AI-powered platform for eDiscovery, document review, legal hold and investigations. The company has a deep history in driving the adoption of legal automation, which is underpinned by its leading processing technology, visual analytics, and artificial intelligence capabilities. Reveal's software combines technology and human guidance to transform structured and unstructured data into actionable insight. We help organizations, including law firms, corporations, government agencies, and intelligence services, uncover more useful information faster by providing a world-class user experience and AI technology that is embedded within every phase of the eDiscovery process.

About ProFile Discovery

Founded in 2001 ProFile provides electronic discovery, forensic analysis and investigation, managed review, cyber security evaluation and incident response to companies and organizations of all sizes and in all sectors. They use the highest level of system-wide security protocols to protect the sensitive data of our clients, and the latest in technology to create and manage databases regardless of their size or complexity. Companies facing litigation requirements, experiencing cyber breaches or needing effective solutions to manage their multiple data sources have turned to ProFile Discovery for assistance. With ProFile Discovery, companies are assured of a trusted and experienced partner to help them respond to the many complex challenges in today’s technological environment.