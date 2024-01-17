Cirion and Qwilt Partner to Revolutionize Content Delivery Services Throughout Latin America

MIAMI & REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cirion Technologies and Qwilt today announced their partnership which will expand Qwilt’s global ecosystem of service providers to bring a more efficient and scalable content delivery network in Latin America. This transformative partnership means higher quality live streaming, video-on-demand (VoD) and all other forms of media delivery for over 600 million consumers across all of Latin America.

The exponential growth of mobile users, IoT devices, and cloud applications globally brings new demands on service provider networks. By combining with Qwilt’s all-edge global delivery network, Cirion ensures content reaches subscribers with superior quality, improving digital experiences across the region while enabling content and application publishers worldwide to deliver locally to their viewers, wherever they may be. Qwilt’s powerful solution, deeply embedded within network infrastructure, empowers service providers to optimize and efficiently scale their networks while continually delivering great digital experiences.

“Data consumption and Internet traffic is increasing rapidly across Latin America, and content providers need delivery services that are efficient in light of growing competition for Internet bandwidth. With this agreement, Cirion and Qwilt’s combined CDN offerings are strengthened, meeting the needs of CDN customers,” said Alejandro Girardotti, Senior Director of Products, Innovation and Strategic Alliances at Cirion Technologies.

Cirion’s content delivery network enables reliable content delivery to users around Latin America. Many of the world’s leading media and ecommerce sites rely on its programmable edge and proven customer service to grow their businesses. This new partnership, based on Qwilt’s Open Caching technology, allows Cirion to scale up rapidly as market demand increases. It substantially increases Cirion’s ability to reliably deliver high-quality live and VoD streaming throughout the region and becomes one of the largest low-latency CDN service providers across Latin America.

As a leading digital infrastructure and technology provider, Cirion counts over 50,000km of terrestrial long-haul and metropolitan fiber optics, 36,000km of submarine cables and 18 landing stations, allowing it to operate with scalable networks capable of adapting to the increase in connected users without impacting their QoE.

“Our infrastructure adapts dynamically and in real-time to market demands, enabling an efficient management of critical applications and their data. This makes it possible for companies to identify market trends in advance and respond quickly, with solutions that stimulate future growth,” says Girardotti.

“Cirion is an exciting addition to our global ecosystem of service providers, and we are delighted to help power a unique content delivery service offering in Latin America,” said Alon Maor, CEO, Qwilt. “Our all-edge architecture provides a new economic model for streaming delivery, in which Cirion’s network infrastructure and CDN services play a central role in the end-to-end value chain. This announcement underscores the momentum we are gathering as we realize our ambition to build the world’s highest performing edge delivery network.”

About Qwilt

Qwilt’s mission is to deliver connected experiences at the quality they were imagined. Its model is built on partnerships with service providers and content publishers, globally, to create a fabric that powers high-performance delivery of media and applications at the very edge of neighborhoods, big and small.

Qwilt’s open architecture and inclusive business model make local edge delivery more accessible than ever before, unlocking more reliable, higher quality-of-experience at greater scale than previously possible. A growing number of the world’s leading content publishers and cable, telco, and mobile service providers rely on Qwilt for Edge Cloud services, including BT, Telecom Argentina, Telecom Italia, and Verizon.

Founded in 2010, Qwilt is a leader of the Open Caching movement and a founding member of the Streaming Video Alliance. Qwilt is backed by Accel Partners, Bessemer Venture Partners, Cisco Ventures, Disruptive, Innovation Endeavors, Marker, and Redpoint Ventures. For more information, visit www.qwilt.com.

About Cirion:

Cirion is a leading digital infrastructure and technology provider, offering a comprehensive suite of fiber network, connectivity, colocation, cloud infrastructure, and communication and collaboration solutions with the purpose of furthering Latin America’s progress through technology. Cirion serves over 5,500 Latin America-based and multinational customers, including enterprises, government agencies, cloud service providers, wireline and wireless carriers, ISPs, and other leading businesses. Cirion owns and operates a facilities-based network and data center portfolio, with extensive coverage spanning across the Latin America region. Learn more about Cirion at www.ciriontechnologies.com

