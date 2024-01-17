Mouser and Molex Team Up with Vasser Sullivan Lexus Racing for IMSA 2024 Season

DALLAS & FORT WORTH, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mouser Electronics, Inc., the authorized global distributor with the newest electronic components and industrial automation products, proudly announces its continued associate sponsorship of the Vasser Sullivan Lexus Racing team for the 2024 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship Series.

Mouser again is partnering with valued manufacturer partner Molex to sponsor the No. 14 Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F GT3 GTD PRO and the No. 12 Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F GT3 GTD Class entries for the 2024 IMSA season. The season begins January 19-21 with the Roar Before the Rolex at Daytona International Speedway in Florida, followed by the 2024 Rolex 24 at Daytona, January 27-28.

The 2024 season marks the sixth season Lexus and Vasser Sullivan have partnered together. The No. 14 Vasser Sullivan Lexus entry will be piloted by drivers Jack Hawksworth and Ben Barnicoat, while Parker Thompson and Frankie Montecalvo will pilot the No. 12 entry. Kyle Kirkwood and Aaron Telitz join the driver pairs in the No. 14 and 12 cars for select IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship endurance races this season, and will be joined by Mike Conway (No. 14) and Ritomo Miyata (No. 12) at the Rolex 24 at Daytona.

"For over a decade now, we've been avid supporters of high-performance motorsports, and we are extremely proud to extend our support of Vasser Sullivan Lexus Racing in the 2024 IMSA series," said Todd McAtee, Senior Vice President, Business Development for Mouser Electronics. "This team is truly outstanding, and together with Molex, Mouser is honored to be part of their first-class racing program."

The Vasser Sullivan Lexus Racing team will look to continue the momentum of last year, where they finished the season in first place, winning the GTD Pro Manufacturers Championship with 3,760 points. Drivers Ben Barnicoat and Jack Hawksworth also won the GTD PRO Drivers title and the GTD PRO Team championship.

Mouser previously sponsored the Vasser Sullivan IndyCar team, seeing the opportunity as an inventive way to communicate its performance-driven business model and promote the newest technologies. Since then, the Mouser and Molex relationship with Vasser Sullivan has resulted in many successes, winning the Indianapolis 500 in 2013 and producing multiple wins and podiums with Vasser Sullivan IndyCar and now Vasser Sullivan Lexus Racing.

For more information on Mouser's sponsorship of the Vasser Sullivan Lexus racing team and to see the schedule for the 2024 season, visit https://www.mouser.com/imsa-racing/.

For more Mouser news, visit https://www.mouser.com/newsroom/.

As a global authorized distributor, Mouser offers the widest selection of the newest semiconductors, electronic components and industrial automation products. Mouser's customers can expect 100% certified, genuine products that are fully traceable from each of its manufacturer partners. To help speed customers' designs, Mouser's website hosts an extensive library of technical resources, including a Technical Resource Center, along with product data sheets, supplier-specific reference designs, application notes, technical design information, engineering tools and other helpful information.

Engineers can stay abreast of today's exciting product, technology and application news through Mouser's complimentary e-newsletter. Mouser's email news and reference subscriptions are customizable to the unique and changing project needs of customers and subscribers. No other distributor gives engineers this much customization and control over the information they receive. Learn about emerging technologies, product trends and more by signing up today at https://sub.info.mouser.com/subscriber/.

About Mouser Electronics

Mouser Electronics, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is an authorized semiconductor and electronic component distributor focused on New Product Introductions from its leading manufacturer partners. Serving the global electronic design engineer and buyer community, the global distributor's website, mouser.com, is available in multiple languages and currencies and features more than 6.8 million products from over 1,200 manufacturer brands. Mouser offers 28 support locations worldwide to provide best-in-class customer service in local language, currency and time zone. The distributor ships to over 650,000 customers in 223 countries/territories from its 1 million-square-foot, state-of-the-art distribution facilities in the Dallas, Texas, metro area. For more information, visit https://www.mouser.com/.

Trademarks

Mouser and Mouser Electronics are registered trademarks of Mouser Electronics, Inc. All other products, logos, and company names mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.