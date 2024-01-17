MANTL Adds Effectiv to its Fraud Prevention & KYC Offering for Deposit Origination

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Effectiv, a leading real-time fraud and risk management platform, and MANTL, a leading provider of account origination solutions, today announced a strategic partnership to integrate Effectiv’s fraud prevention and KYC technology within the MANTL omnichannel account opening experience.

Through this partnership, MANTL customers will be able to leverage Effectiv's artificial intelligence and machine learning-driven solutions to detect and prevent fraud during the account opening process in real-time. Effectiv's cutting-edge technology will enable MANTL users to confidently onboard new customers while mitigating risk through enhanced identity verification, device identification, and behavioral analysis.

"We're thrilled to partner with MANTL and combine our technology to simplify digital transformation for financial institutions," said Ravi Sandepudi, CEO of Effectiv. "Together, we can enable joint customers to deliver seamless digital account opening experiences while effectively managing risk."

“MANTL has a long-standing track record of mitigating fraud while providing a best-in-class customer experience during the account opening process. By partnering with Effectiv, we are expanding our delivery of industry-leading fraud detection, leveraging automation and configurability to meet every risk strategy,” said Colleen Wilson, VP of Product at MANTL. “This partnership strengthens our platform and ability to drive growth for our customers.”

Effectiv's AI-powered solutions will integrate seamlessly with MANTL's digital account opening platform to boost approvals of legitimate applicants and reduce false positives. Financial institutions will benefit from a streamlined implementation experience and a single dashboard view.

About Effectiv

Effectiv is a real-time fraud & risk management platform for FIs & Fintechs. Enable AI-driven solutions for onboarding, transaction monitoring, underwriting, authentication events, and more. For more information, visit effectiv.ai.

About MANTL

MANTL is a financial technology firm offering omnichannel account origination software for banks and credit unions. Consumer Deposit Origination by MANTL is among the fastest and most performant solutions on the market, empowering net-new prospects to open accounts in under three minutes, enabling existing account holders to open additional accounts with just one click, and reducing fraud by as much as 67%. Commercial Deposit Origination by MANTL is a first-of-its-kind solution that reimagines account opening for businesses of all sizes by automating up to 97% of application decisions. MANTL’s customers have raised billions in core deposits to date. Founded in 2016, MANTL is a privately held company headquartered in New York with the backing of prominent venture capital investors. For more information, visit mantl.com.