Fathom Announces Partnership with Google Cloud, Adding its Autonomous Medical Coding Solution to Google Cloud Marketplace

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fathom, the leader in medical coding automation, announced its autonomous coding solution has been added to Google Cloud Marketplace. The partnership will make Fathom's ground-breaking solution accessible to more health systems and physician practices while enhancing the suite of partner health technology solutions on Google Cloud Marketplace. The company anticipates providing its solution on Google Cloud Marketplace beginning in Q1 2024.

"Google Cloud has brought together a compelling ecosystem of healthcare partners to facilitate adoption of innovations addressing long-term pain points for many provider organizations," said Andrew Lockhart, CEO of Fathom. "Our partnership expands the offerings available to our joint customers and, for the first time, solves major revenue cycle challenges. We are excited to serve Google Cloud-native health systems with faster integration across an expanded range of medical specialties."

According to the American Medical Association, nationwide studies underscore a 30% shortage of medical coders. At the same time, nearly 80% of U.S. healthcare providers plan to accelerate their spending on IT and software, with revenue cycle management rising to the top of investment priorities, according to Bain & Co. and KLAS Research.

Fathom works to address the medical coder labor shortage, lower costs, improve accuracy, reduce denials, and enhance revenue capture. As organizations continue to invest in technology, Google Cloud customers can benefit from rapid access to innovations like Fathom's autonomous medical coding, including frictionless procurement and unified billing. These organizations will also be able to take advantage of Google Cloud technical support and ongoing data interoperability initiatives.

“Bringing Fathom to Google Cloud Marketplace will help customers quickly deploy, manage, and grow the product on Google Cloud's trusted, global infrastructure," said Dai Vu, managing director, Marketplace & ISV GTM Programs at Google Cloud. “Fathom can now securely scale and support customers on their digital transformation journeys.”

Coding and revenue cycle management remain top investment areas for health IT, as provider organizations embrace solutions like Fathom to relieve administrative burdens and strengthen overall operations. Fathom CEO Andrew Lockhart presented strategies addressing these opportunities to HCA Healthcare leadership with other Google Cloud Marketplace partners at HCA Healthcare Partner Day in Nashville, Tenn., on Oct. 30.

Most recently, as part of its partnership with Google Cloud, Fathom engaged in Google Cloud's GenAI in Healthcare Summit: Partner Solutions Edition, held Dec. 5 in New York. This convening showcased Fathom alongside a curated set of ecosystem partners, demonstrating proven AI capabilities for an audience of leaders from provider, payer, and technology organizations.

About Fathom

Fathom is the nation's leading medical coding automation platform, an AI solution that fuses the best of deep learning and natural language processing (NLP) to automate medical coding with unprecedented accuracy and efficiency. Fathom provides the highest automation rates and the broadest specialty coverage to help clients increase speed and accuracy while reducing costs.

Fathom is backed by world-class investors, including 8VC, Alkeon Capital, Cedars-Sinai, Founders Fund, GV, Lightspeed Venture Partners, and Tarsadia. For more information, visit fathomhealth.com and follow the company on LinkedIn.