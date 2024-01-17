Navio Networks Announces Multi-Channel, Multi-Year Carriage Agreement with Sling

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Navio Networks, Inc., a leading CTV provider of premium digital video programming and advertising solutions, unveils a multi-channel, multi-year distribution agreement with SLING TV to feature four of Navio's popular FAST channels on Sling Freestream.

Sling Freestream will host Navio’s channel lineup:

Court Sports Network: The cross-over destination for participants and fans of racquet and paddle sports, featuring an unprecedented amount of live events.

Wired2fish TV: The foremost 100% fishing-dedicated FAST channel, offering an unmatched blend of original programming featuring the biggest personalities in the sport, catering to over 60 million-plus anglers in the US market.

CampusLore Sports: The ultimate resource for college sports fans, providing intel on the top 25, original live programming, athlete interviews, and game day simulations.

Horror Machine: Dive into the realm of cult and new age classics, presenting an eerie and thrilling experience for aficionados of horror and conspiracy.

Navio Networks CEO, Doug Neiman, expressed his enthusiasm for the deal, stating, "A partnership with Sling Freestream allows Navio to bring our highly regarded channels to their platform users. The innovative viewing experience SLING offers aligns seamlessly with our commitment to delivering top-notch sports and entertainment content. We are confident that paid and free subscribers of SLING will enjoy the targeted programming offered by our channels, while providing advertisers access to highly engaged viewers. This marks the beginning of a long and successful relationship."

These four engaging FAST channels are now available to Sling Freestream viewers, offering a broad spectrum of content catering to various interests. For more information about Navio Networks and its lineup of streaming TV channels, visit www.navionetworks.com.

About Navio Networks:

Navio Networks is a multi-channel distributor of 24/7 CTV linear streaming FAST channels. Navio operates 6 popular FAST channels and provides advertising sales of premium CTV video inventory across its owned & operated channels and audience extension through direct partnerships with leading FAST platforms and channels.

For more information, contact press@navio.tv or visit www.navionetworks.com.