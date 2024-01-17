Atlantic Aviation and Archer Aviation Align to Pursue Development of Electric Aircraft Infrastructure Across LA, Northern California, South Florida, and NYC Regions

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE: ACHR), a leader in electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, and Atlantic Aviation, a leading fixed-base operator (FBO) network and aviation services provider, today announced the recent signing of an MOU focused on establishing sites for electric aircraft operations in the LA and New York City metropolitan areas, along with Northern California and South Florida.

Archer and Atlantic Aviation plan to electrify several of Atlantic Aviation’s existing aviation assets to support future electric aircraft operations, including Archer’s Midnight air taxi, at Atlantic Aviation locations across four key launch markets.

The companies plan to leverage the parties’ existing relationships with BETA Technologies to install BETA’s interoperable rapid recharging systems. BETA’s chargers utilize the Combined Charging System (CCS) that was recently endorsed by the General Aviation Manufacturers Association (GAMA) and is being utilized by several top original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) across the industry.

Atlantic and Archer anticipate launch of service across these initial locations in 2025 and subsequent expansion of services to other locations across Atlantic Aviation’s significant portfolio as availability of Archer’s aircraft scales. Together, Archer and Atlantic Aviation will be leaders in defining the infrastructure experience for the electric aircraft industry, offering premium experiences for customers.

“We are excited to work with Atlantic to help electrify their vast portfolio of high-value aviation assets in America’s most congested cities including the New York, Los Angeles, Miami, and San Francisco markets,” said Nikhil Goel, Archer’s Chief Commercial Officer. “These initial eVTOL vertiport locations will provide a launching pad for future expansion across Atlantic’s portfolio and ensure that our Midnight aircraft has safe, centrally located landing facilities for our future passengers.”

John Redcay, Atlantic Aviation Chief Commercial and Sustainability Officer, said: “We are impressed with Archer’s technology and suite of world-class partners including United Airlines; we are excited to work together to electrify our aviation assets to enable quiet and sustainable urban air travel in cities across the U.S.”

Archer’s goal is to transform urban travel, replacing 60- to 90-minute commutes by car with estimated 10- to 20-minute electric air taxi flights that are safe, sustainable, low noise, and cost-competitive with ground transportation. Archer’s Midnight is a piloted, four-passenger aircraft designed to perform rapid back-to-back flights with minimal charge time in between flights.

About Archer

Archer is designing and developing electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility networks. Archer’s mission is to unlock the skies, freeing everyone to reimagine how they move and spend time. Archer’s team is based in Santa Clara, CA.

To learn more, visit www.archer.com.

About Atlantic Aviation

Atlantic Aviation offers customers more than 100 Fixed Base Operations (FBO) locations across North America – and includes locations in Hawaii and the Caribbean. Atlantic Aviation’s facilities each provide a full suite of critical services to the business aviation sector covering a wide range of aircraft ground handling and corporate flight support, including fueling and line services, ground transportation, catering, hangar, deicing, and ramp space. To learn more, and for a complete list of locations, please visit https://www.atlanticaviation.com/.

Archer Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward looking statements regarding Archer’s future business plans, including statements regarding the timing of Archer’s development, commercialization, and certification of its eVTOL aircraft. These forward-looking statements are only predictions and may differ materially from actual results due to a variety of factors. The risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the results predicted are more fully detailed in Archer’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, available at www.sec.gov. In addition, please note that any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on assumptions that Archer believes to be reasonable as of the date of this press release. Archer undertakes no obligation to update these statements as a result of new information or future events.

Source: Archer

Text: ArcherIR