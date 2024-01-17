Pair Eyewear Launches Collaboration with Leading Optical Retailer National Vision

DULUTH, Ga. & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pair Eyewear, the direct-to-consumer customizable eyewear brand reimagining the eyewear industry, announced a new partnership with National Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYE), the second largest optical retailer in America (by sales).

The partnership, which will introduce affordable bundles including Pair’s customizable, stylish, and accessible eyewear and a comprehensive eye exam, launched in 110 America’s Best Contacts & Eyeglasses stores nationwide this month, making Pair Eyewear's fashionable eyewear even more accessible to customers across the country. Customers can learn more here.

“We are thrilled to partner with National Vision. This collaboration allows us to expand our reach and provide customers with a sensorial shopping experience that combines style, affordability, and expert guidance,” said Pair Eyewear Co-CEO and Co-Founder Nathan Kondamuri. “Through this partnership, we aim to establish Pair as a household name. We’re eager to bring our fun, fresh frame style to consumers across the country.”

“Pair’s vision for a cutting-edge style- and personality-driven future of eyewear is inspiring,” said Megan Molony, Chief Merchandising and Managed Care Officer of National Vision. “We look forward to combining our strengths to offer customers an unmatched selection of affordable eyewear while delivering exceptional service."

Pair Eyewear shares National Vision’s commitment to affordability with prescription glasses priced at just $60. Pair customers can also change their eyewear designs as often as they change their personal styles, with customizable Top Frames starting at $25 each and new collections launching frequently. Affordable customization encourages customers to buy multiple frames per year, in contrast with the legacy model of a single glasses purchase every three years, leading to superior unit economics and gross margins.

In October, Pair Eyewear announced a move to keep investing in research and development on the heels of its fully integrated U.S. manufacturing facility. Since inception, the brand has developed a family of patents around customizable technology, further pushing innovation in the traditional optical industry.

About National Vision, Inc.

National Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYE) is the second largest optical retail company in the United States (by sales) with more than 1,400 stores in 44 states and Puerto Rico. With a mission of helping people by making quality eye care and eyewear more affordable and accessible, the company operates five retail brands: America’s Best Contacts & Eyeglasses, Eyeglass World, Vision Centers inside select Walmart stores, and Vista Opticals inside select Fred Meyer stores and on select military bases, and several e-commerce websites, offering a variety of products and services for customers’ eye care needs. For more information, please visit www.nationalvision.com.

About Pair Eyewear

Pair Eyewear, the first direct-to-consumer customizable eyewear brand reimagining the consumer experience for individuals with glasses, allows adults and children alike to quickly and easily customize the look of their glasses anytime, anywhere. Pair Eyewear provides the world’s first patented and high-quality, affordable glasses with an engaging digital experience for just $60 per pair, including prescription lenses. Pair Eyewear was the first company to invent fashionable switchable top frames that attach to a base pair of glasses and is recognized for its technology to bring affordable personalization and creativity to the market. The brand's large and expanding selection of 1,000-plus customizable Top Frames includes limited edition monthly drops and licensed designs from brands such as DC, NHL, MLB, Marvel, Harry Potter, Sesame Street, The NBA, Van Gogh, Frida Kahlo, and more for optical glasses, sunglasses and blue light glasses, all available in both prescription and non-prescription models. To-date, the company has raised $145 million in venture capital funding. For more information please visit www.paireyewear.com or @PairEyewear on Instagram and TikTok.