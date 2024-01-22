Mass Tank Purchases Eastern Reliability

MIDDLEBORO, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--On January 1, 2024, Mass Tank purchased the assets of Eastern Reliability. Eastern Reliability specializes in designing and specifying chemical and industrial tanks and associated systems for various markets, such as chemical process, biomedical, pharmaceutical, food, dairy, water, wastewater, microelectronics, breweries, boiler treatment, and photonic market segments. Eastern Reliability's strong industry presence, along with unique product offerings, will strengthen Mass Tank's position in the market and increase Mass Tank's ability to serve its customers with any tank or tank equipment.

From Vice President of Operations Sam Horstmann: " We are thrilled to join forces with Eastern Reliability. This acquisition will directly support our mission to be a trusted one-stop tank shop for both entities’ customers. In addition, this move will bolster our sales team and aid in our accelerated growth goals."

Mass Tank has over a 100-year legacy fabricating & servicing tanks in Massachusetts. Mass Tank supplies many industries with tanks in various sizes and configurations. Our team is equipped to do everything from fuel oil tanks for backup generators to highly specialized stainless-steel tanks for science labs and water tanks for potable water, fire suppression, and ASME pressure vessels. Mass Tank leverages our experience and team of certified inspectors to offer compliance inspections, service, and maintenance for any tank type. Regardless of the state of a tank, our team is highly capable at assessing any potential problems and strategizing a path to remediation or repair. Our expertise and breadth of services enable us to provide a distinctive perspective on any tank situation our customers experience. Mass Tank is a Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business.