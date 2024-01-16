Toast Launches Premier Pre-Rolls in New York in Partnership with 200 Year-Old Hepworth Farms

ASPEN, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Toast, a leading multi-state cannabis pre-roll brand, is pleased to officially launch their premium cannabis pre-rolls in the New York market—thanks to a partnership with Hepworth Pura, a sustainable cannabis cultivator and manufacturer in New York’s Hudson Valley.

Originating in Aspen, CO, Toast has been crafting exceptional pre-rolls since 2017—setting themselves apart with a commitment to thoughtfully selected genetics, premium flower, impeccable craftsmanship, and beautifully detailed packaging.

Hepworth Pura is the cannabis division of Hepworth Farms—a seventh-generation organic farm in Milton, New York renowned for its commitment to quality and sustainability.

“We couldn’t be more excited about launching in New York,” said Punit Seth, Toast Co-Founder and CEO. “It brings us back to where it all started for Toast, and that wouldn’t have been possible without this partnership. Hepworth has a strong heritage and reputation in the region, and we are honored to be able to grow together.”

Hepworth Farms has been in continuous operation in the Hudson Valley for over 200 years, since 1818. Currently run by the Hepworth sisters, Amy and Gail, the 550 acre organic farm is synonymous with quality—famously sought out in marketplaces, large and small, across the state.

When the legendary family farm decided to enter the cannabis market, they teamed up with Pura, a seasoned California operator. On 70 acres devoted to cannabis cultivation and manufacturing, Hepworth Pura is evolving their multigenerational legacy of farming.

“Since we first met with the Toast team, we knew we were value-aligned and that means a great deal to us. We are super excited to launch their unique offerings into the New York Market with our cannabis grown right here in the Hudson Valley.” said Gail Hepworth, CEO of Hepworth Ag, Inc.

The New York launch has special significance for Toast, which was originally conceived in New York City in 2014 while the soon-to-be co-founders shared cocktails. When the conversation turned to cannabis legalization, they collectively imagined a future where people could enjoy cannabis as freely as alcohol—an end to prohibition. They began re-envisioning a new era of cannabis—and what it would look like to become the Moët Hennessy of the new market. With Toast’s current New York launch, that initial vision is brought full circle.

Toast will be rolling out their full collection of premier cannabis pre-rolls across New York State in phases, with the initial launch to include a selection of national favorites from their Toast Slices, Toast Minis, and Toast Infused lines—and new product launches soon to come. Toast products can currently be found at Strain Stars and Happy Days dispensaries and will soon be available at additional locations across the state.

ABOUT TOAST

Toast is a multi-state cannabis pre-roll brand born in Aspen, Colorado. An exhilarating blend of sin and soul, their signature pre-rolls elevate any moment with the perfect high, unmatched quality, and a touch of luxury.

Since 2017, Toast has cultivated a cannabis experience unlike any other—pairing heritage strains, modern genetics, and masterful craftsmanship to cultivate a timeless euphoria. Working with only the most coveted flower, every step of their innovative process is performed with exquisite precision and mastery.

Toast is just as passionate about creating an inclusive and equitable environment within the cannabis industry, and selects business partners who share their ethos. Learn more about Toast at WeToast.com. Celebrate Life in Full Spectrum.

ABOUT HEPWORTH PURA

Hepworth Pura LLC (“HP”) is the joint venture partnership between Hepworth Ag and Pura Industries LLC. Hepworth Ag holds adult use cultivation license and adult use processing license within the State of New York. Hepworth is a 7th generation farm located in Milton, in the heart of the Hudson Valley, led by sisters Amy and Gail Hepworth. Hepworth leverages its longstanding organic vegetable farm that serves Whole Foods, Fresh Direct, and other stores across the northeast across its 550 acres. Pura Industries NY is an experienced cannabis operator who brings its NY roots along with its advanced genetics library, cannabis cultivation and manufacturing experience that its management has led in several other states. HP operates on 70 acres, including an advanced ~25,000 sq ft manufacturing and processing center. HP is dedicated to bringing high quality cannabis products to NY from both its own internal brands such as Hepworth and Pura, along with products from its leading brand partners(https://highline.life/).

To learn more about HP, please reach out to Jon Lasser at jonathan.lasser@hepworthpura.com or Gail Hepworth at gail.hepworth@hepworthpura.com