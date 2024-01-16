Inaugural Pure Barre at Sea: A Tropical Retreat Brings Pure Barre’s Beloved Low-Impact Workouts and Community to the Caribbean

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Are you ready to “tuck” in the tropics? Pure Barre, the largest barre brand in the United States, and its partner Princess Cruises announced today the first-ever Pure Barre at Sea: A Tropical Retreat, aboard the Enchanted Princess cruise ship, coming in the summer of 2024.

The weeklong cruise sets sail from Fort Lauderdale, June 8-15 and combines Caribbean seagoing adventures with Pure Barre’s energetic low-impact, full-body workouts and empowering community. The seven-day cruise will visit three stunning destinations: the private Bahamian resort of Princess Cays, gorgeous St. Thomas, and cosmopolitan San Juan, Puerto Rico. Each of these tropical islands offers world-class beaches and seemingly endless dining, shopping and sightseeing opportunities, as well as Pure Barre-themed group events and excursions throughout the voyage.

Following the success of sister brand Club Pilates’ first-ever branded cruise in 2023, Club Pilates at Sea: An Alaskan Retreat, Pure Barre at Sea will offer Pure Barre Align, Define, Classic and Empower classes throughout the ship, themed cruise activities include a welcome event, Barre on the Beach, Pure Barre on the Piazza, sunrise and sunset outdoor classes, mixology and themed dining events, as well as on and off-ship Pure Barre group activities and excursions, and more.

“We couldn’t be more excited about our inaugural Pure Barre: A Tropical Retreat that offers members and fans of Pure Barre an opportunity to enjoy their favorite classes along with an incredible array of onboard amenities of Enchanted Princess,” said Katelyn DiGiorgio, Interim President of Pure Barre. “There is no better way to vacation than sailing, sun, and taking Pure Barre classes at sea.”

Pure Barre members can reserve their spot on this tropical adventure by calling (888) 810-0912 or visiting a special website created just for this voyage. Those who book by March 10 enjoy $100 per-person deposits as well as $50 of onboard credit if booked before January 31.

For more information about Pure Barre, visit www.purebarre.com.

ABOUT PURE BARRE:

Founded in 2001, Pure Barre is the largest barre brand by number of studios, offering a range of effective, low-impact, full-body workouts for a broad range of fitness levels. Pure Barre has five signature class formats including introductory, classic barre, interval training, resistance training, and restorative stretching. Its high-quality instructors receive specialized multi-tiered training allowing for class format and choreography to be refreshed on a quarterly basis. Ranked on Entrepreneur Magazine’s Franchise 500 each year and the Fastest-Growing Franchises in three years running as well as Inc. Magazine’s Inc. 5000, Pure Barre is headquartered in Irvine, CA and backed by Xponential Fitness, the largest franchisor of health and wellness brands. To learn more about Pure Barre, visit https://www.purebarre.com/.