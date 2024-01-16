Matter’s Precision Group Hits the Mark: Boosts Client Base 25% in Q4 and Celebrates Major Legacy Client Milestones

Hear from Matter Precision team members on how they successfully approach media relations to continue to further the missions of the brands they support.

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Matter Communications – a Brand Elevation Agency integrating PR, marketing and creative services – today announced the continued momentum of its Precision group, a PR and content division of Matter that provides highly focused programs to support brands’ biggest business drivers. The Precision team grew its client roster by 25% in the final quarter of 2023, ushering in new client programs and projects that span its specialty areas of professional services, sustainability and Greentech, nonprofits, consumer products and crisis communications.

“We couldn’t be prouder of our team for their excellent work, or more excited for everything 2024 will bring,” said Vanessa Taylor, general manager of Precision. “Our fourth quarter growth is directly tied to the real, measurable results we’ve secured and the deep expertise we’ve developed in our passion areas. And our long-term relationships, some of which have surpassed a decade, speak to everything that’s possible when our clients see us as true strategic partners. 2024 will undoubtedly present some extraordinary communications opportunities and we can’t wait to tackle them.”

Throughout 2024, Precision will leverage media relationships, content prowess and strategic insights to further the missions of these brands working in digital transformation, cybersecurity, generative AI, decarbonization, renewable energy storage and management, cutting edge personal health tech, and inclusivity.

In addition, with the start of 2024, the Precision team celebrated many dynamic, ongoing partnerships with brands that have been Matter clients for five years or more, including:

“Matter’s Precision team has been a true extension of our internal team at the IAPP since the very beginning and continues to impress me year after year,” said Lindsay Hinkle, communications director at the IAPP. “They work incredibly hard, are always willing to go the extra mile – even in the face of unanticipated events – and deliver consistent, meaningful results that strengthen our voice in the media as the world’s leading global privacy, and now AI governance, resource.”

“Since beginning work with the Matter team, we’ve seen a sustained increase in our brand presence that makes an impact throughout our business,” said Meredith D’Agostino, Director of Marking and Communications at Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company. “Not only that, we’ve gained a reliable and strategic partner. They approach PR and content thoughtfully, keeping in mind the broader goals of our organization, and are always willing to jump on additional requests, such as competitive landscape research and reporting, and lend a hand in any way they can. We’re grateful to work with Matter.”

