CareView Communications Executes Agreement with New Mexico Health System

LEWISVILLE, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CareView Communications, Inc., a leading provider of integrated virtual care solutions for the healthcare industry (“CareView” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: CRVW), is excited to announce a new partnership with the largest multi-specialty health system in New Mexico that has been serving patients for over a century. This collaborative partnership marks CareView’s first expansion into the state of New Mexico and creates a framework to grow across the region. The new system also provides health insurance coverage to its members.

The agreement includes the installation of 100 CareView cameras, all of which are portable. These cameras will be strategically positioned to provide real-time monitoring, improving patient safety, and enhancing the quality of care provided by the hospital.

Sandra McRee, Chief Operating Officer at CareView, stated, “CareView's latest equipment and enhanced software will allow the health system to address hospital staffing shortages, improve care efficiency, and improve patient safety and patient experience. We look forward to supporting the success of our newest partner.”

The partnership between CareView and the New Mexico hospital illustrates CareView's commitment to supporting the system's efforts around continued investments in modern healthcare equipment and technologies, with the goal of making patient access and care management easier, more convenient, and affordable.

CareView Communications is dedicated to advancing virtual care solutions, and this partnership with New Mexico’s largest multi-specialty health system underscores our continued commitment to growing and expanding our products and services, with the goal of providing a better overall patient experience in partnership with our customers.

For more information about CareView Communications and its cutting-edge Virtual Nursing and Virtual Sitting solutions, please visit www.care-view.com.

About CareView Communications, Inc.

For over a decade, CareView has been dedicated to supporting hospital care teams with its innovative virtual care solutions. The Company has established successful partnerships with over 200 hospitals nationwide, implementing effective inpatient virtual care strategies that greatly enhance patient safety and overcome critical staffing challenges. The CareView platform, fueled by industry-leading predictive technology and supported by its purpose-built hardware, specifically addresses the unique requirements of virtual nursing and virtual sitting use cases. The CareView team works closely with their hospital partners to understand their evolving needs and deliver tailored virtual care strategies that align with their objectives. By providing healthcare professionals with the tools they need to deliver exceptional care, CareView contributes to improved patient outcomes and a more sustainable healthcare ecosystem. Learn more at care-view.com or follow CareView on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this release that are not statements of historical or current facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We caution readers that forward-looking statements are predictions based on our current expectations about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Our actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise that occur after that date, except as required by law.