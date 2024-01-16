Ivy Fertility and SMP Pharmacy Solutions Launch Co-Branded Partnership

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ivy Fertility, a global destination for family-building services, is partnering with fertility specialty pharmacy SMP Pharmacy Solutions to elevate the patient experience across Ivy’s 13 fertility centers through an innovative co-branding initiative.

The two organizations will be launching co-branded packaging for fertility medications to ensure a seamless consumer experience from clinic to home. This collaboration reflects both organizations’ dedication to empowering patients on their path to parenthood.

Ivy Fertility is known for its high-touch care and compassionate physicians, but the majority of any IVF process actually takes place outside of the fertility clinic. From tracking ovulation to injecting medications, up to 80% of fertility care is self-administered.

“Creating a partnership with SMP enhances the end-to-end patient experience and uplevels the expectations of what’s possible,” said Ivy Fertility Chief Growth Officer Constance Rapson. “As an organization, we are committed to every moment in the journey. SMP helped us find ways to enhance our patients' unboxing moment.”

In an era dominated by e-commerce, packaging plays a pivotal role in shaping the customer experience. SMP, a fertility specialty pharmacy with a modern approach, is dedicated to exceeding patient expectations through thoughtful consideration of every step of the fertility journey, including medication delivery.

“Having been on my own fertility journey, I can appreciate how overwhelming the process can be,” said SMP Pharmacy Chief Strategy Officer Olga Milobedzki. “We believe that personalized and intuitive guides within a patient’s package can shift the experience from stressful to empowering. Ivy and SMP shared the belief that better coordination between the practice, patient and pharmacy can elevate the patient experience. We are thrilled to be partnering with Ivy on this co-branding initiative.”

“Fertility treatment can be an incredibly challenging chapter in our patients’ lives, and that reality is always top-of-mind when we think about how we want Ivy to show up in the world,” said Ivy Fertility Brand Manager Caroline Ferguson. “Thoughtful branding makes people feel taken care of. We want patients to know that their care team is with them in spirit, even when they’re administering their own treatment from home.”

The initiative comes after a successful pilot launch at Utah Fertility Center, an Ivy clinic with four locations throughout Greater Salt Lake City and Southwest Utah.

By working together to extend support beyond the walls of the clinic, Ivy Fertility and SMP Pharmacy Solutions aim to make every aspect of the fertility journey as comforting as possible. Their co-branded packaging symbolizes the unity of their shared mission to support growing families.

About Ivy Fertility

Ivy Fertility is globally recognized as pioneers and innovators in the field of advanced reproductive technologies, in-vitro fertilization, third-party reproduction, andrology, and fertility research. The Ivy Fertility network includes Fertility Associates of Memphis, Fertility Centers of Orange County, Idaho Fertility Center, IVF Fertility Center, Los Angeles Reproductive Center, Nevada Center for Reproductive Medicine, Nevada Fertility Center, Nova IVF, Pacific Northwest Fertility, Reproductive Partners Medical Group, San Diego Fertility Center, Utah Fertility Center, and Virginia Fertility & IVF. By developing new procedures, achieving scientific breakthroughs, and teaching the latest techniques, Ivy Fertility upholds its commitment to successful outcomes and continually contributes to the development of the entire fertility community. The Ivy team is passionate about its family-building mission and works tirelessly each day to help patients become parents.

Learn more about Ivy Fertility at www.ivyfertility.com.

About SMP Pharmacy Solutions

Rooted in experience and customer care, SMP Pharmacy Solutions is a fertility and specialty pharmacy that takes a modern approach to servicing patients and partners. Established in 2003, SMP Pharmacy Solutions has grown from a regional specialty pharmacy to a national fertility and specialty pharmacy with licenses in 50 states and strategic partnerships with leading manufacturers. In partnership with healthcare-focused investment firm, Galen Partners, SMP Pharmacy Solutions continues to revolutionize the specialty pharmacy space holding themselves to the highest industry standards in technology, service level and strategic partnerships. SMP has developed specific therapeutic expertise in fertility pharmacy and specialty services, holding major accreditations including ACHC and PCAB.

For more information, visit www.smppharmacy.com.