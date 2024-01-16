Fulcrum IT Partners Outlines Expansion Strategy for 2024

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fulcrum IT Partners (“Fulcrum”), a leader in delivering data-driven and outcome based IT solutions, is excited to announce a number of investments, disruptive partnerships and strategic alliances for 2024. The expanded strategic growth plan is designed to bolster business outcomes and value for Fulcrum customers by offering more flexible, expansive, and secure managed IT services featuring Microsoft solutions.

“Businesses of all sizes, across all verticals including retail, healthcare, manufacturing and public sector, need and want more from their trusted IT advisors—especially when it comes to AI, compliance, data analytics and security,” said Kyle Lanzinger, President, U.S. & Canada of Fulcrum IT Partners. “As we move forward in 2024, the acquisitions we make and the new and expanded partnerships we forge will allow us to enhance existing offerings, develop new ones and generate additional revenue streams while decreasing costs for our customers. By bringing novel approaches, differentiated offerings and advanced IP to our secure IT solutions and services, we are helping customers solve their most pressing business and technical problems and create new opportunities.”

The series of investments, partnerships and alliances to be made by Fulcrum in 2024 include:

Acquisition of PayiQ. The announced acquisition will allow Fulcrum to deliver data-driven insights to retail customers wanting to understand their customers better and keeping them in lockstep with digital innovations including crypto currencies and touchless payments.

Acquisition of Razor, a private AI-as-a-service provider. Specializing in data and artificial intelligence for the Retail, Healthcare, and Manufacturing industries, Razor adds a significant Private AI-as-a-Service offering leveraging Microsoft and its DataQI Generative AI product, Informatics Platform, and a team of data scientists ready to enhance the value of Fulcrum’s offerings.

Partnership with Spectra offering cyber-based warranty and insurance in 2024. Fulcrum is now offering Spectra’s cyber-based warranty offering in the U.K. The team plans to expand the new partnership to the U.S. and Canada in Q1 2024, with an ability to provide objective, data-driven, and service-based warranties that pragmatically address customer needs within the cyber risk management space. Later this year, Fulcrum anticipates being able to enable customers to receive cyber insurance alongside its offerings to provide an all-in-one solution, managing the financial and operational risk of cyber threats.

Partnership with a leading 5G and mobility company. Expanding its connected device and high-value endpoint offerings, Fulcrum is readying to announce a strategic partnership with an enterprise-focused 5G company that complements its Microsoft practice and elevates its relationship with T-Mobile for Business. The new go-to-market alliance will expand and enhance Fulcrum’s existing device-as-a-service and networking offerings with customers needing reliable and secure connectivity for their mobile workforces, dispersed brick-and-mortar locations, and remote facilities.

“With these continued strategic investments and partnerships, Fulcrum is set to make 2024 a landmark year for our team, our partners and our customers,” said Kelly Carter, Chief Strategy Officer of Fulcrum IT Partners. “Our company is focused, poised for growth, and ready to tackle new challenges and create more opportunities through innovative, relevant and scalable solutions that help our customers solve for complexity and deliver results.”

About Fulcrum IT Partners

Fulcrum IT Partners is the parent company of an expanding portfolio of established and successful IT solution companies in the UK, Canada, and the U.S., with proven expertise in cybersecurity, cloud, consumption-based IT and managed services. Fulcrum is dedicated to using technology to deliver better business outcomes to vertically focused industries through its breadth of expertise and longstanding relationships with respected industry partners. https://www.fulcrumitp.com/