Naples Soap Company Announces Strategic Partnership with Zone Capital Partners

NAPLES, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Naples Soap Company, Inc. (OTCQB: NASO), a pioneering health and wellness brand that offers high-quality skin and hair care products throughout the United States, proudly announces its renewed partnership with Zone Capital Partners, led by Chairman & CEO, Ira W. Miller. This collaboration aims to elevate Naples Soap Company to a superior exchange, showcasing its remarkable growth and potential in the skin care industry.

Since its inception, Naples Soap Company has established itself as a leader in providing skin care solutions made with natural and organic ingredients. Naples Soap Company, in partnership with Zone Capital Partners, is exploring opportunities to enhance shareholder value, which includes evaluating the potential for uplisting to a larger exchange. While there is no guarantee of such an uplisting, and the process is subject to a comprehensive review, stringent criteria, and regulatory approvals, The Company is optimistic about its future prospects and is committed to pursuing pathways that support its long-term strategic growth.

"I'm thrilled to continue our journey with Naples Soap Company," said Ira W. Miller. "Their commitment to quality and customer satisfaction aligns perfectly with our vision at Zone Capital. The potential for growth is enormous, and we are excited to be a part of their growth process, which will undoubtedly open new avenues for expansion and recognition."

Ira W. Miller Chairman and CEO of Zone Capital Partners LLC has a 25-year track record of representing Small and Mid Cap Companies to the Financial Community. The aggregate market value of these Companies exceeds $6 Billion. This partnership renewal for a three-year term reflects the confidence in Naples Soap Company's significant growth trajectory.

Deanna Wallin, CEO & Founder of Naples Soap Company, expressed her enthusiasm for the renewed partnership. "Working with Zone Capital Partners has been instrumental in our growth. Their expertise in financial consulting and strategic market positioning is invaluable as we take this significant step towards expanding our reach and impact in the skin care market."

This strategic move is expected to enhance Naples Soap Company's market presence and enable it to reach new heights in the skin care industry, further solidifying its position as a brand dedicated to naturally better skin care.

For more information about Naples Soap Company and their products, visit www.naplessoap.com.

About Naples Soap Company, LLC

Founded in 2009 by Deanna Wallin, Naples Soap Company is a supplier of more than 400 bath, body and personal care products. Products are sold at the Company’s 13 retail locations in Florida. Naples Soap Company products are sold online from the Company’s website at www.naplessoap.com, through other DTC (direct-to-consumer) channels such as Amazon.com and in more than 300 boutiques, spas and stores throughout the United States via the Company’s wholesale division. For more information about investing with Naples Soap Company, visit ir.naplessoap.com.

About Zone Capital Partners Led by Ira W. Miller, Zone Capital Partners is a consulting firm with a focus on assisting small to mid-cap companies in enhancing their market value and strategic positioning.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are subject to uncertainty and may not come to fruition. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement including statements that list numbers and dates.