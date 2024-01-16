Architectural Signage Group Forms Partnership With Modulex Group

ELMONT, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Architectural Sign Group, a provider of integrated architectural signage solutions based in Elmont, New York, will undergo a rebranding as Modulex, effective January 15, 2024. The decision to re-brand stems from the necessity to meet client demand amid the rapid growth and development in the tri-state area.

Abbas Jaffer, President of Architectural Signage Group, emphasizes the significance of this move for the next phase of their growth. " Finding a partner that embraces our local business relationships and diversity as a minority-managed, unionized company was critical for us. Modulex is that partner, and their globally recognized modular sign systems, eco-friendly products, and vast global network allow us to diversify our product and service offerings to an entirely new level."

Having been in business for over 25 years, Architectural Signage Group designs and constructs everything from simple hospital door signs to complex airport wayfinding signage for clients in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, and beyond. They specialize in custom interior and exterior architectural signage for the corporate, healthcare, hospitality, education, government, and civic sectors.

Ketil M. Staalesen, CEO of Modulex Group, expresses excitement about having Abbas and his team join the Modulex family. " We have been looking for the right partner in the tri-state area and have found it with ASG. Their local business relationships and excellent service to their clients are something we hold in the highest regard. We are excited to work closely, learn from each other, and bring new exciting opportunities to our clients."

Modulex Group initiated its licensed partner program over five years ago to support architectural signage companies, providing the global brand's signature products/services, marketing, and operational support while allowing owners to run independent businesses.

In business since 1963, Modulex has ten production facilities globally and a presence in over 300 cities across 45 countries. The group's massive reach underscores its mission statement to deliver projects on brand, on budget, and on time.

To learn more about Modulex's licensed partner program, visit modulex.com/team-up or our main website at www.modulex.com.

About Modulex Group:

Established in 1963 by the LEGO Group and under the ownership of managing partners and external investors since 2009, Modulex stands as a global leader in visual communication and brand implementation. Grounded in Danish design excellence and a modular signage concept, Modulex has expanded its offerings to encompass design, wayfinding, custom solutions, and brand implementations. In 2019, the ISO14001 and ISO9001-certified factory in Denmark introduced an eco-friendly product line, receiving the Green Network diploma for ten consecutive years. With eight production and wholesale facilities worldwide, the multinational group has a footprint in over 300 cities across 45 countries, enabling them to fulfill their commitment to a global vision, local reach, one company.