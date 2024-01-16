WellRight and Empathy Form Strategic Partnership

CHICAGO & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--WellRight, a corporate wellness leader delivering customizable and complete wellness programs, and Empathy, a platform helping families navigate the emotional and logistical challenge of loss, today announced a new strategic partnership. Together, WellRight and Empathy offer employers a comprehensive, adaptable set of tools to holistically support employees through all of life’s challenges, including bereavement.

The death of a loved one is an all-consuming experience that deeply affects wellbeing. By extension, grief can also influence an individual’s presence at work. Research from Empathy shows 20% of the workforce is grieving a loss at any given time, and 3 in 4 bereaved employees notice a decline in their work performance following a loss. Yet bereavement support is an often-overlooked component of employee wellness programs.

“Grief doesn’t go away from 9 to 5. That’s why bereavement benefits are an essential part of any whole person employee wellbeing solution,” said Neepa Patel, CEO of WellRight. “We are proud to partner with Empathy to ensure organizations can offer employees integrated, holistic support for the multifaceted challenges that come with the loss of a loved one.”

Empathy is an award-winning platform extending personalized support to families navigating the challenges associated with grief. Combining technology and human support, Empathy’s Care Plans are customized to each family’s unique needs. Empathy’s comprehensive offering includes a suite of advanced tools and extensive resources which assure families that Empathy is at their side during life's most difficult moments. WellRight extends those services by offering wraparound support for wellbeing across six dimensions: emotional, financial, occupational, social, and physical wellbeing, as well as purpose.

"WellRight and Empathy share a common goal: prioritizing the wellbeing of employees in a constantly evolving work landscape,” said Ron Gura, Co-Founder & CEO of Empathy. “Through this partnership, we are proud to offer employees a powerful combination — a robust corporate wellness platform coupled with full-scale bereavement support for those in need. Our collaboration empowers employers to craft wellbeing programs tailored to employees’ specific needs, supporting whole-person health every step of the way.”

About WellRight:

WellRight’s program allows employees to choose their journey to achieve a higher sense of wellbeing. The Your Plan, Your Way platform gives administrators the confidence to pivot and scale their program to enhance employee engagement. Passionate, innovative advisors work closely with organizations to set the course for, and achieve, success.

Learn more at wellright.com.

About Empathy:

Empathy is the comprehensive support system for loss, offering bereaved families holistic guidance and care for all of the administrative, emotional, legal, and financial challenges they face after their loved one passes away. Empathy's award-winning app and care team are trusted by leading employers and insurance carriers to support their employees and beneficiaries through life's greatest challenges, saving them time, money, and stress. Headquartered in New York and recognized as a Top Digital Health Company by CB Insights, as well as a Most Innovative Company by FastCompany, Empathy has raised $43 million in funding from leading investors including General Catalyst, Aleph VC, and Entrée Capital.

Learn more at empathy.com.