Climb Credit Goes Live With Scienaptic AI to Boost Efficiency and Inclusion in Education Funding

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Scienaptic, announced today that Climb Credit, an innovative student lending platform, has deployed Scienaptic’s AI platform as part of their Climb Credit Score® to improve access for more Americans to attain professional and skills-based education focused on improved career opportunities. As a leading student lending platform, Climb Credit is committed to providing affordable credit to career-focused students and empowering them to achieve their academic and professional goals. By integrating Scienaptic’s platform, Climb Credit is advancing towards these objectives. Integrating Scienaptic’s AI platform with Climb Credit’s Loan Origination System (LOS) now empowers Climb Credit to make quicker and more inclusive credit decisions for both schools and students.

Driven by a mission to expand access to career-advancing education, Climb Credit identifies programs and schools with a demonstrated ability to improve the earnings of their graduates. Then, they provide learners with financing options that are priced and structured to meet the unique needs of those seeking career elevation and increased earning power. Recognizing the dynamic and diverse nature of an economy in rapid change, Climb Credit partners with schools that teach everything from cybersecurity to medical assisting, heavy machine operation to data science, and trucking to coding. While some colleges are struggling to meet the real-world needs of their students, Climb Credit and its partner schools are committed to inspiring practicality that can bring confidence as individuals Own the Next phase of their career goals.

"At Climb Credit, we are driven by our unwavering commitment to serve schools and students with the utmost dedication to their success,” said Alecia Chen, COO at Climb Credit. “We believe in a world where every student has the opportunity to fulfill their career goals and aspirations, and in Scienaptic AI, we have found the perfect partner to help us bring this vision to life. With their cutting-edge AI technology, we continue to deliver a truly exceptional and inclusive experience for our valued students.”

Correspondingly, Pankaj Jain, Cofounder and President of Scienaptic AI said, "We are delighted to announce that Climb Credit is live on their transformative journey to revolutionize their loan decision process and enhance the credit experience for students. With this deployment, we are bringing new levels of efficiency and customer satisfaction to Climb Credit and helping them make an even greater impact on the education community. The deployment at Climb Credit is exciting for us, and we're looking forward to seeing what we can accomplish together."

About Scienaptic AI

Scienaptic AI’s mission is to increase credit availability across the globe by transforming the technology used in credit decisioning. Credit unions, auto lenders, banks, and fintechs, use Scienaptic's AI native credit decisioning platform to continually improve the quality and speed of their underwriting decisions.

The platform enables FIs to reach more borrowers, including underbanked and underserved individuals, and say “yes” more often without increasing risk. It democratizes automated AI-powered lending while addressing all regulatory requirements, including Fair Lending and explainable adverse actions.

Scienaptic-enabled lenders have processed more than 300 million transactions, benefitting millions of borrowers. For more information, visit http://www.scienaptic.ai