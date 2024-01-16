Blue Bird Receives Record Order of 180 Electric School Buses

Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) ordered a record 180 electric, zero-emission school buses from Blue Bird Corporation, including 150 All American (pictured here) and 30 Vision model buses. The school district anticipates the bus delivery in October 2024. The shift to clean student transportation will help LAUSD realize its ambitious goals of reducing harmful greenhouse gas emissions while improving its operational efficiencies. (Image provided by Los Angeles Unified School District)

MACON, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Blue Bird Corporation (Nasdaq: BLBD), the leader in electric and low-emission school buses, has received the single largest order of electric school buses from a school district in its history. Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) ordered 180 electric, zero-emission school buses through their local Blue Bird dealer, A-Z Bus Sales, Inc. The unprecedented order will help the school district transition the first of several depots to 100 percent electric student transportation advancing its ambitious goals of reducing harmful greenhouse gas emissions while improving operational efficiencies.

LAUSD already operates twenty-six Blue Bird electric school buses in its fleet. Moving forward, the school bus manufacturer will provide 30 Vision and 150 All American state-of-the-art electric buses to significantly enlarge the districts’ zero-emission school bus fleet. LAUSD anticipates delivery of the first buses in October 2024 and for the order to be fulfilled in early 2025.

Both model vehicles have a range of up to 130 miles on a single charge. Based on LAUSD’s future charging infrastructure, the buses could take between three and eight hours to recharge fully.

“Los Angeles Unified is excited to move toward the electrification of our Sun Valley Bus Yard school buses,” said Los Angeles Unified Superintendent Alberto M. Carvalho. “We must fully commit ourselves to creating a model of sustainability that benefits our students, our school communities and generations to come.”

“Blue Bird is recognized as the technology leader and innovator of all-electric school buses. We are thrilled to provide safe, reliable, and – above all – clean student transportation to the Los Angeles Unified School District, the second largest in the nation,” said Phil Horlock, CEO of Blue Bird Corporation. “Demand for low- and zero-emission school buses remains strong across the United States. Blue Bird will continue to meet and exceed our customer expectations.”

Blue Bird electric buses come standard with vehicle-to-grid (V2G) capability. This bi-directional charging technology will allow LAUSD to potentially sell excess energy stored in school bus batteries back to electric power companies at a profit. In addition, V2G programs help balance demands on the grid and improve grid resiliency.

“LAUSD is making a monumental leap forward by committing to an all-electric future and providing a model for other school districts of how a transition of this size can take place,” said John Landherr, President & CEO of A-Z Bus Sales. “We’re proud to have helped LAUSD over the years transition from diesel to alternative fuel CNG and propane buses, and as the No. 1 dealer in electric school buses nationwide, our team is positioned to now support the district at all levels with their EV transition.”

Blue Bird recently celebrated the milestone delivery of its 1500th electric school bus – and industry first. The company’s zero-emission vehicles now operate across 41 U.S. states. With districts increasingly transitioning to clean student transportation, Blue Bird has invested heavily in expanding its electric school bus production capacity. The bus manufacturer opened its Electric Vehicle (EV) Build-up Center, which will enable Blue Bird to build up to 5,000 electric school buses a year in the long-term.

About Blue Bird Corporation

Blue Bird (NASDAQ: BLBD) is recognized as a technology leader and innovator of school buses since its founding in 1927. Our dedicated team members design, engineer and manufacture school buses with a singular focus on safety, reliability, and durability. Blue Bird buses carry the most precious cargo in the world – the majority of 25 million children twice a day – making us the most trusted brand in the industry. The company is the proven leader in low- and zero-emission school buses with more than 20,000 propane, natural gas, and electric powered buses in operation today. Blue Bird is transforming the student transportation industry through cleaner energy solutions. For more information on Blue Bird's complete product and service portfolio, visit www.blue-bird.com.

About Los Angeles Unified School District

Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) is the second largest school district in the nation, and enrolls more than 429,000 students in transitional kindergarten through 12th grade. The District covers 710 square miles and includes Los Angeles as well as all or parts of 25 smaller municipalities plus several unincorporated sections of Los Angeles County. LAUSD is committed to becoming the most sustainable and environmentally-friendly large urban school district in the country. For more information visit www.lausd.org.

About A-Z Bus Sales, Inc.

A-Z Bus Sales, Inc. is a transportation dealer-distributor serving the education, government, public sector, commercial, and private fleet markets with a broad portfolio of clean passenger transportation solutions. The 100% employee-owned company specializes in clean alternative fuel products and has delivered more electric powered buses than any other dealership in the country. Founded in 1976, A-Z Bus Sales has multiple sales and service locations serving California, Hawaii and Texas. More information is available at www.a-zbus.com.