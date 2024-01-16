Flag & Anthem Announces PGA Tour Golfer Keegan Bradley as Newest Brand Ambassador

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Flag & Anthem announces the launch of its Spring 2024 performance golf campaign featuring their newest brand ambassador and first professional golfer, Keegan Bradley, ranked 16th in Official World Golf Rankings. Bradley will be wearing the new Flag & Anthem performance golf product and signature brand logo on his chest beginning 2024 during all tour events. Bradley will also be featured in Flag & Anthem’s 2024 marketing campaign by appearing in digital and social media content, celebrating the start of the 2024 PGA Tour season and throughout the year. Bradley will partner with the brand to exemplify the outstanding quality and price-value of Flag & Anthem’s performance golf and lifestyle product line, perfect for on-or-off the course. Flag & Anthem and Bradley plan to collaborate together to develop future customized and exclusive product capsules going forward.

Bradley expressed his excitement to start the 2024 season with a new apparel sponsor, “It feels amazing to join Flag & Anthem as their first golf Ambassador. I would like to thank the team at Travis Mathew for their support and friendship over the last 11 years, but I just decided it was time to make a change. I have been really impressed with the quality of the Flag & Anthem product, I have already seen the benefit of the performance fabrics, competing in the heat and humidity of Hawaii. I look forward to working with them to continue to develop the golf line and drive the brand forward getting the product into more facilities and stores across the world. It is fantastic to be involved with such a forward thinking, energetic group of people and I am excited to see what the future holds.”

Ben Harrison, Bradley’s longtime agent and Senior Vice President of Golf at SPORTFIVE, adds, “The Team at Flag & Anthem has been incredible to work with, since our very first meeting. Their vision for the brand and the product is very clear, given the group of ambassadors they have chosen to work with. Keegan needed a very good reason to leave his previous apparel partner and I couldn’t be more grateful for the relationship that spans more than half of his PGA Tour career to date. That said, this is a wonderful opportunity for Keegan to be a part of growing something, a brand that was born out of the Northeast, a place that he calls home.”

The Spring ‘24 Campaign was shot in Keegan’s hometown of Jupiter, Florida, and features the world-renowned golfer in the brand’s full collection of versatile lifestyle performance wear including polos, pants, shorts, pullovers, jackets, vests, and button-down shirts.

The partnership will launch across the brand’s digital presence and social media channels, as well as include active engagement with Flag & Anthem’s other brand ambassadors such as running back Christian McCaffrey, country music singer Dierks Bentley, and NASCAR’s Ryan Blaney.

Brad Gartman, Flag & Anthem Co-Founder, is thrilled to have Bradley join the team, saying, “We can’t be more excited about our new partnership with Keegan and all of the excitement and opportunity for Flag & Anthem in the golf market moving forward. Keegan’s pedigree on the PGA Tour and across the golf industry provides an incredible catalyst to Flag & Anthem to build our brand’s momentum in golf, along with his input to elevate and expand our performance and lifestyle product lines together. We look forward to seeing Keegan wearing the Flag & Anthem logo on tour starting in 2024, and a very successful partnership in the years to come.”

The new Flag & Anthem Spring 2024 performance golf collection will be available online at www.flagandanthem.com February 15th and will feature performance polos from $59.50, shorts from $49.50, pants from $69.50, jackets and vests from $79.50, performance pullovers from $69.50, and hats and belts from $29.50.

Stay up to date with the latest information on Flag & Anthem and Keegan Bradley by following @flagandanthemco and @keeganbradley1 on social media.