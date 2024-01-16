Flip Electronics Partners with Ampleon to Extend the Life of Ampleon’s Legacy LDMOS Portfolio

ALPHARETTA, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--O2 Investment Partners (www.o2investment.com) is pleased to announce that Flip Electronics (www.flipelectronics.com), an authorized electronic components distributor and extended life manufacturer for customers across the U.S. and internationally, has partnered with Ampleon (www.ampleon.com), a global leader in RF power devices, to extend the supply of Ampleon’s LDMOS portfolio of high-performance RF transistors to customers worldwide. The Ampleon LDMOS portfolio offers solutions for industrial, scientific, medical, broadcast, navigation and safety radio applications, along with applications for 4G LTE and 5G NR infrastructures.

“Flip is always looking for new ways to make a difference for our suppliers and customers. This strategic agreement is a perfect example. Ampleon is an outstanding brand within the RF power industry. Adding a premier RF supplier to our expanding portfolio of who’s who in the semiconductor industry broadens our ability to support the long-term needs of our mutual customers. Uninterrupted manufacturing of Ampleon’s portfolio will enable us to support customers for the next 20+ years. Our customers can also be assured that the products will be certified and guaranteed by Flip Electronics and 100% authorized by the original manufacturer, Ampleon,” said Jason Murphy, CEO of Flip Electronics.

“We chose to transfer Ampleon’s LDMOS portfolio to Flip Electronics because they have been very successful in extending the lifecycle of semiconductors through inventory acquisition, wafer procurement and licensing IP from original manufacturers. Flip Electronics’ ability to continue manufacturing our legacy parts is a paramount asset. We are very confident in Flip’s commitment to ensuring our clients have long-term access to Ampleon legacy products,” said Vincent Gerritsma, CEO of Ampleon.

Joe Vallee of O2 Investment Partners commented, “This exciting partnership further reinforces Flip’s commitment to providing long-term obsolescence solutions to both our suppliers and our customers. We are grateful to be partnering with the Ampleon team on this endeavor and look forward to working closely with them on this and other projects for many years to come. We also want to thank our new lending partner Blue Torch Capital for their support throughout this process as we refinanced the business to position Flip for its next chapter of growth.”

About Flip Electronics

Based in Alpharetta, Georgia, since 2015, Flip Electronics is an authorized electronic components distributor and extended life manufacturer that works closely with the world’s leading original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and contract manufacturers to create supply chain solutions for customers impacted by industry shortages and product obsolescence. Flip leverages its supplier relationships and supply chain expertise to help customers reliably, efficiently and cost-effectively source authorized components that extend their products’ lifecycles. Additional information is available at www.flipelectronics.com.

About Ampleon

Created in 2015 and headquartered in the Netherlands, Ampleon is shaped by nearly 60 years of RF Power leadership. The company envisions advancing society through innovative RF solutions based on GaN and LDMOS technologies. Ampleon is dedicated to being the partner of choice by delivering high-quality, high-performance RF products with its world-class talent. The portfolio offers flexibility in scaling design and production for any volume, and addresses applications for 4G LTE, 5G NR infrastructure, industrial, scientific, medical, broadcast, navigation and safety radio applications. Proven reliability, secure supply and excellent product consistency enable the highest manufacturing yields for customers who benefit from Ampleon being a one-stop-partner for RF Power solutions. Additional information is available at www.ampleon.com.

About O2 Investment Partners

O2 Investment Partners is a Midwestern based private equity firm that seeks to acquire majority interests in lower middle market B2B services, technology, and select industrial companies. The firm invests in businesses with earnings growth potential and a clear path to the creation of shareholder value. O2 invests with a view toward partnering with management to build and grow the business and take it to its next stage of development. This requires not only a clear vision and strategic plan to create shareholder value, but a close partnership and alignment of interest with management. Additional information is available at www.o2investment.com.