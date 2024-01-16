ATLATL Innovation Center: Pioneering Collaboration at J.P. Morgan 2024

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ATLATL had a wonderful showcase in JPMorgan Healthcare Conference, brimming with momentum and a sharpened focus on driving healthcare innovation globally. ATLATL's presence wasn't simply about showcasing established offerings; it was about forging strategic partnerships and laying the groundwork for a collaborative future.

Partnering with A*STAR, ATLATL's ambitions extend beyond regional borders. Their global network, with outposts in strategic locations like Belgium, Boston, Bay Area, and bustling APAC cities like Beijing and Shanghai, allows them to bridge the gap between promising technologies and commercialization pathways. By collaborating with pharma giants, leading research institutions, and cutting-edge technology platforms, they fuel the development of first-in-class therapeutics, transforming concepts into tangible clinical realities.

Through partnership with ATLATL's on-site research scientists, project managers and harnessing ATLATL's proprietary Interactive Research Innovation model, A*STAR seeks to leverage ATLATL's unique on-site biotech assembly line and specialized R&D modules to spur further development of novel class-leading therapeutics.

Over a third of ATLATL Scientific's alumni and partners filled the room at the JP Morgan Healthcare Conference, demonstrating the company's strong network and collaborative ethos as well as the willingness to engage in shaping the future of healthcare. Through their collaborative spirit, global reach, and unwavering scientific dedication, ATLATL is poised to play a central role in driving innovation and bringing life-saving therapies to fruition. The echoes of progress reverberate throughout the region, and ATLATL stands as a key player, amplifying the potential of transformative medical solutions.

Services Offered:

Genomics and Proteomics Research

Cell & Tissue Engineering

Gene Editing Techniques

Protein Expression and Virus Packaging

Spatial and Single Cell Analysis

Drug Screening Methods

Development of Organoids & Organs-on-chips

Comprehensive Animal Studies

And more innovative solutions