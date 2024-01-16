Brooklyn Brewery Champions Inclusivity in Brewing Industry with Official Certification As A SIGBI Safe Space for LGBTQ+ by the Stonewall Inn Gives Back Initiative

BROOKLYN, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Brooklyn Brewery, located in one of the most culturally diverse areas of the country, has consistently supported and reflected the varied backgrounds of its community. Today, the Brewery, a pioneering force in the craft brewing industry and a long-standing partner of The Stonewall Inn Gives Back Initiative (SIGBI) since its inception in 2017, proudly announces its certification of both Brooklyn Brewery’s headquarters and the Tasting Room in Williamsburg, Brooklyn as a SIGBI Safe Space for the LGBTQ+ community. This certification emphasizes the brewery's commitment to creating spaces, both in the physical world and online, that are safe, accessible, inclusive, and respectful to all, and is part of Brooklyn Brewery's broader commitment to foster inclusivity and diversity within itself and the wider brewing industry.

Brooklyn Brewery's dedication to creating a welcoming environment for all is not new. The Brewery has consistently shown its support for LGBTQ+ rights, a commitment highlighted by its collaboration with SIGBI with its year-round brewing of The Stonewall Inn IPA. Since 2017, this beer has served as a symbol of Brooklyn Brewery's solidarity and support for the community. Additionally, since launching in 2021, Brooklyn Brewery has been actively expanding on their Create Space initiative; a global program that draws inspiration from the legacy of The Stonewall Inn, by leveraging the Brewery's platforms worldwide to amplify the voices of LGBTQ+ activists who are continuing the essential fight for equality, acceptance, and the freedom for everyone to be who they are. Brooklyn Brewery’s SIGBI Safe Spaces Certification represents a further step in their unwavering dedication to creating an inclusive and welcoming environment for all.

All of Brooklyn Brewery's efforts align with the larger goals of SIGBI, which were inspired by the struggles and ideals of the LGBTQ+ rights movement born from the Stonewall Inn riots of 1969. Through awareness campaigns, educational programming, and fundraising, SIGBI supports grassroots organizations and marginalized communities, with a focus on areas where progress toward equality has been slow.

SIGBI established the Safe Spaces Certification Program following a survey they conducted that highlighted a significant demand within the LGBTQ+ community—97% indicated a need for more safe spaces. Developed in collaboration with leading experts from marginalized communities nationwide, this program is now being rolled out across various sectors, targeting entertainment venues, food and beverage establishments, retail stores, businesses, and other public spaces, aiming to certify these as welcoming and secure environments for LGBTQ+ individuals. The certification process involved extensive training and policy development to ensure that Brooklyn Brewery and their other partners uphold the highest standards of inclusivity and safety for LGBTQ+ employees, customers, and partners.

Stacy Lentz, CEO of SIGBI, commented, "Brooklyn Brewery's certification as a Safe Space is a significant step in our ongoing effort to expand the network of inclusive and supportive environments. Their commitment serves as a beacon for the brewing industry and beyond, demonstrating that inclusivity and respect are integral to business success."

In addition to its internal efforts, Brooklyn Brewery is leveraging its influence in the brewing industry to encourage its partners and peers to embrace similar values of diversity and inclusivity. The brewery aims to create a ripple effect, inspiring other members of the industry to join the Safe Spaces Certification Program and contribute to a more inclusive society.

Robin Ottaway, President of Brooklyn Brewery, acknowledged the significance of this Safe Space certification: “Our journey towards becoming a SIGBI Safe Space reflects our deep belief in the importance of corporate responsibility in fostering social change. We have been privileged to collaborate with SIGBI since they first formed in 2017, and we are extremely proud to use this certification to set an example for the brewing industry and beyond. This demonstrates that our commitment to inclusivity and respect is not just a moral imperative but also a key to success in business.”

As Brooklyn Brewery steps forward as a Certified Safe Space, it not only reaffirms its commitment to the LGBTQ+ community but also challenges the brewing industry to follow suit; signaling a shift towards greater inclusivity and respect for all. Brooklyn Brewery welcomes industry partners to also become SIGBI Certified Safe Spaces. Click here to learn more, and those interested can contact info@brooklynbrewery.com for more details.

ABOUT THE STONEWALL GIVES BACK INITIATIVE:

The Stonewall Inn Gives Back Initiative (SIGBI) is a non-profit charitable organization inspired by the struggles and ideals of the LGBTQ rights movement born from the Stonewall Inn Uprising of 1969. They are committed to eliminating the social intolerance that is profoundly impacting the lives of LGBTQ citizens throughout America and abroad. Through awareness campaigns, educational programming, fundraising and candid public dialogue, they support grassroots organizations scattered across the world and especially those in communities where progress toward equality has been slow and the negative impact of ongoing acts of discrimination and harassment can no longer be tolerated.

ABOUT BROOKLYN BREWERY:

Brooklyn Brewery is a leading global independent craft brewer and a pioneer of the American craft beer revolution. From our home in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, we are always in the making, drawing inspiration from our local community of innovators, makers, and doers to spread the culture and creativity of craft beer to 30 states and over 30 countries on 5 continents. Learn more at brooklynbrewery.com.