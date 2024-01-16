RXO Launches AI-Powered Truck Check-In Technology for Warehouses and Distribution Centers

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RXO (NYSE: RXO), a leading provider of asset-light transportation solutions, launched a new AI-powered check-in system for trucks arriving at warehouses and distribution centers. The visual AI technology, which was introduced at RXO’s cross-border facility, identifies trucks via video and extracts image and video data to streamline the check-in and security process.

“RXO’s visual AI technology is already producing positive results at our Laredo, Texas facility, including reduced wait times at the gate,” said Yoav Amiel, chief information officer at RXO. “This advanced technology speeds up the process for carriers and helps shippers save time and money. We’re thrilled to continue to use machine learning and AI to provide our shippers and carriers with cutting-edge ways to make their operations more efficient.”

The visual AI technology automates the process of recording trailer numbers and matching appointments when a truck arrives on site. These tasks were previously handled manually, with facility employees documenting truck information and directing carriers to warehouse docks or yard locations. This led to truck backups at the gate during the check-in process due to high traffic, manual documentation and typing errors.

The new check-in system is integrated with RXO’s Yard Management System to automate appointment matching. To record trailer numbers, the visual AI uses machine learning computer vision and text recognition to process data from a video feed at the gatehouse and extract the data almost instantly. The system then notifies facility staff that a truck has arrived and provides all relevant information. The automation of the check-in process has reduced carrier wait time and improved data accuracy.

RXO will implement this system at its other facilities with high truck volumes. The company also plans to offer the system as a standalone service to other companies with high-traffic locations.

About RXO

RXO (NYSE: RXO) is a leading provider of asset-light transportation solutions. RXO offers tech-enabled truck brokerage services together with complementary solutions including managed transportation, freight forwarding and last mile delivery. The company combines massive capacity and cutting-edge technology to move freight efficiently through supply chains. RXO’s proprietary technology connects approximately 10,000 customers with over 100,000 independent carriers across North America. The company is headquartered in Charlotte, N.C. Visit RXO.com for more information and connect with RXO on Facebook, X, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.