DataVisor Platform Achieves PCI Compliance, Further Enhancing Fraud Detection Capabilities

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DataVisor, the world’s leading AI-powered fraud and risk platform, announced today its PCI certification in accordance with the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) to deliver a secure environment for processing, storing, and transmitting card information. Both existing and new DataVisor customers now have the option to host their data in a PCI-compliant environment.

Governed by the Payment Card Industry Security Standards Council (PCI SSC), the PCI DSS compliance is a global standard that aims to secure debit and credit card transactions against data theft and fraud. It outlines a list of 12 requirements, including installation of firewalls, password protections, use of anti-virus, restriction of data access, and more.

This certification milestone marks DataVisor's dedication to helping customers process valuable card information in a secure and safe manner, which translates into enhanced fraud detection capabilities for customers. Aligning with the highest industry standards in data security, DataVisor’s platform now allows for the meticulous refinement of algorithms with the option of enriched datasets, delivering clients unparalleled precision and insight in fraud identification.

The comprehensive customer payment data made available through PCI-compliant practices also strengthens DataVisor's case management capabilities, enhancing fraud review and response with rapid and effective decision making.

“DataVisor’s unwavering commitment to data security is not just a pledge; it's our mission to establish trust in today’s digitally connected world,” said Caiwei Li, Chief Technology Officer at DataVisor. “With this certification we are able to enhance clients’ defense against data breaches, fraudulent transactions, legal repercussions, and reputational harm. Through these rigorous security standards, we continue to pave the way for a safer environment, ensuring the utmost protection of customers' sensitive data and bolstering consumer trust and confidence in the evolving payment ecosystem."

About DataVisor

DataVisor is the most comprehensive fraud and financial crime prevention platform powered by sophisticated AI and modern machine learning capabilities. DataVisor empowers customers to protect against future attacks before they happen by detecting and acting on rapidly evolving fraud patterns in real time. DataVisor’s adaptable solution and data-driven approach provides businesses with unparalleled protection in an ever-evolving digital landscape.

DataVisor’s award-winning solutions and continuous innovation make them the trusted partner of choice for Fortune 500 companies and leading organizations worldwide, specializing in financial services, banking, credit unions, fintech, and payments.