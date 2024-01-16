Poised for a New Era of Wealth Management, Newly Independent Firm - Steadmont Advisors - Joins Forces with Dynasty Financial Partners to Deepen Client Services for the “Millionaire Next Door”

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Veteran financial advisors Taylor Hart, Mimi Dunn, and Amy Drinkard announced today that they have engaged Dynasty Financial Partners and Fidelity to launch a newly independent firm called Steadmont Advisors.

Based in Birmingham, Alabama, the team previously managed $420 million in assets at Merrill Lynch. The team includes the three advisors and Tyler Decker, Senior Associate Client Advisor.

“The timing is perfect for our team. Now more than ever, being able to be flexible and nimble in services provided and fee structures is imperative. We believe that with our newly added technological capabilities, we will be able to manage our client relationships, assets, and financial plans better and more efficiently,” commented Taylor Hart, Partner, President.

“We ultimately decided to join the Dynasty Network after years of conversations and due diligence in the space. Dynasty provided us with something unique and that was the ability to start our own RIA and own our ADV and still have an operational partner during the pre-transition, transition, and on-going phases. They allowed us to have the best of both worlds,” remarked Mimi Dunn, Partner, Client Advisor.

Amy Drinkard, Partner, Client Advisor, stated, “As part of our commitment to improving service, we're simplifying operations and cutting through red tape. This means better communication and service for our clients. Plus, we're expanding our webcast and newsletter offerings to keep our clients informed and more connected.”

According to Shirl Penney, President and CEO of Dynasty Financial Partners, “Taylor Hart and his impressive team are a great fit for the independent wealth arena. Because of their commitment to staying on the cutting edge of technology and investing, they will flourish with access to the full marketplace of strategies, research, and tools.”

The name ‘Steadmont’ combines the ideas of “Steadfastness” and a “mountain” that invokes the visual of a “Journey” that they, in partnership with their clients, are all taking together. The firm wanted to emphasize their longevity in the financial services space for the past 35 years and for years to come.

Steadmont Advisors describes their client base as the family next door that quietly saved or is saving towards their goals of retirement and beyond. They are business owners, lawyers, doctors, engineers, and everything in between. They are also multi-generational and family oriented.

The new firm has selected Fidelity as their custodian. It will work with eMoney for financial planning, and Black Diamond for performance reporting.

Bios

Taylor Hart

Partner, President

Taylor Hart, CFP®, CPFA®, serves as the President, Founding Partner, and a Client Advisor at Steadmont Advisors in Birmingham, AL. Taylor holds the coveted designations of CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ and CPFA® (Certified Plan Fiduciary Advisor). He plays a pivotal role in managing investment portfolios, overseeing the firm's operations, and helping clients determine, solve for, and implement solutions to reach their short-term and long-term financial goals. Taylor's expertise and commitment to excellence was highlighted in his most recent honor as the #1 advisor in Alabama on the "Best-In-State Next-Gen Wealth Advisors" list by Forbes in 2023.

Taylor started as an intern at Wachovia Securities in 2007 where, in 2008, he joined in a full-time role as a client service associate with a large financial advisory team. In 2011, after the team moved to Merrill Lynch, Taylor took on the role of portfolio manager for the team and ultimately began servicing relationships as a financial advisor.

Taylor graduated from Samford University Brock School of Business. He is deeply involved in the community, serving on the board of Carrywell, a local charity that helps families that are in need during times of infertility and loss.

The 2023 Forbes Next-Gen Wealth Advisors Best-In-State ranking, developed by Shook Research, is based on the period from 6/30/2021 to 6/30/2022 and was released on 8/8/2023. Neither Steadmont Advisors nor any of its advisors pay a fee in exchange for this award. Please see https://www.forbes.com/lists/best-in-state-next-gen-advisors/?sh=2a9b15965fc3 for more information.

Mimi Dunn

Partner, Client Advisor

Mimi Dunn, AWMA, from Birmingham, Alabama, serves as a Founding Partner, Chief Compliance Officer, and Client Advisor at Steadmont Advisors. In 2020, she attained the esteemed Accredited Wealth Management Advisor designation from the College for Financial Planning. Mimi’s expertise spans client relationship management, operations, and compliance oversight for the entire team.

Mimi's career began with SouthTrust Bank after graduating cum laude in Finance from The University of Alabama in 1995. Starting as a Commercial Credit Analyst, she uncovered her passion for direct client interaction after transitioning to the Medical Banking Group. In 1997, Mimi took her skills to Merrill Lynch as a client associate.

Amy Drinkard

Partner, Client Advisor

Amy Drinkard, AWMA, is a Founding Partner and Client Advisor at Steadmont Advisors. Originally from Troy, Alabama, Amy has called Birmingham home since 2011. In 2022, she achieved the Accredited Wealth Management Advisor (AWMA) designation through the College of Financial Planning, a testament of her commitment and dedication to her work and her clients. Amy utilizes a holistic approach to assist her clients in realizing their short-term and long-term financial aspirations. She believes in building a personal connection with her clients to better understand their unique needs.

Amy graduated from Troy University, where she earned her bachelor's degree in business. In 2012, she began working at Merrill Lynch.

About Dynasty

Dynasty is a provider of technology-enabled wealth management solutions and business services for financial advisory firms primarily focused on serving high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients. Dynasty provides access to a comprehensive platform of software and technology tools, business services and holistic investment management capabilities through an open-architecture platform delivered via a suite of proprietary and third-party technologies. Dynasty’s technology, tools and services provide advisory firms the supported independence to launch their business, scale their operations and grow their firms — both organically and inorganically — while also allowing them to be more focused on and better equipped to serve their clients.

For more than a decade, Dynasty has championed the benefits of independent wealth management for high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients and has contributed to the movement of assets from traditional brokerage channels to the independent channels of wealth management. As Dynasty is becoming a recognized industry leader, Dynasty has differentiated itself by developing competitive strengths, including a deep understanding of and strong relationship with its clients, a comprehensive offering of services and technology-enabled solutions, the ability to leverage its size and breadth to invest, the flexibility and seamlessness enabled by a modular technology solution, the entrepreneurial culture and experienced and committed management team. Dynasty is committed to continually growing its business by facilitating existing advisory firm clients’ growth, onboarding new clients, increasing the clients’ use of its broader capabilities, launching additional solutions and facilitating complementary acquisitions.

