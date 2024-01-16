Leading European Fitness Operator PureGym Announces Partnership to Drive Large-Scale Expansion of Its “Pure Fitness” Concept Within North America

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PureGym, the leading fitness operator in the U.K. and the second largest operator in Europe, has partnered with RCS Real Estate Advisors, a national retail real estate advisory firm specializing in tenant-centric portfolio strategies, to drive expansion of its Pure Fitness brand within the U.S. and Canada.

PureGym, founded in the U.K. in 2008, pioneered provision of 24/7 value gyms and has since undertaken ambitious global expansion. After successfully penetrating the European markets by developing a more accessible and affordable gym experience for millions of people, PureGym introduced its widely successful concept to North America as “Pure Fitness”. The business has also seen impressive growth via franchise, rolling out its industry-leading model with a partner across the Middle East under the “PureGym Arabia” brand.

"Pure Fitness is proud to partner with RCS Real Estate Advisors to facilitate our ambitious venture into North America,” said James Hathaway, Group International Strategy & Franchising Director at Pure Fitness. “The firm’s wealth of knowledge, market expertise and proven track record in retail real estate strategy aligns perfectly with our plans for expansion. This collaboration will create a solid growth plan as we expand our presence in the North American market. With increased awareness around health, well-being and the role fitness plays in a happier and more fulfilling life, we are thrilled to be able to help individuals achieve their fitness goals."

The company’s mission is to make fitness more affordable and convenient for everyone by offering low-cost, zero-contract memberships, state-of-the-art equipment, a variety of workout classes and 24/7 gym access. With 1.9 million members worldwide across almost 600 gyms, including three locations that opened in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area in 2022, Pure Fitness is expanding its presence within North America. The overarching objective is to solidify its position as one of the continent’s largest fitness operators. Pure Fitness and RCS are seeking qualified franchisees for all markets in the U.S.

Known for its expertise in real estate strategy and market penetration, RCS will play a pivotal role in guiding Pure Fitness through the complexities of the commercial real estate landscape. The firm’s clear-cut experience in site selection and lease negotiation on behalf of major retail brands will be instrumental in identifying prime opportunities for new Pure Fitness locations.

"We are honored that PureGym has selected RCS to help expand its world-class fitness brand across the North American market," said Moe Puri, Vice President at RCS Real Estate Advisors. "Our dedicated team is committed to identifying the finest locations and franchising opportunities that will position Pure Fitness to achieve its business objectives. It is our aim to make the Pure Fitness experience readily accessible to new customers, as well as ensure that communities across the U.S. and Canada can benefit from the brand’s holistic ethos."

Pure Fitness is currently expanding globally. With RCS Real Estate Advisors as a strategic partner, Pure Fitness is also poised to revolutionize the American fitness industry, one of the fastest growing sectors globally, making high-quality fitness experiences more accessible than ever before.

To learn more about Pure Fitness franchise opportunities, contact Edward Coury and Moe Puri at franchise@rcsrealestate.com.

About RCS Real Estate Advisors

Founded in 1981, RCS Real Estate Advisors (RCS) is a leading national retail real estate advisory firm that provides innovative, tenant-centric solutions for complex real estate challenges. RCS’s team of industry veterans use their in-depth retail knowledge and experience to fight tenaciously for their clients’ long-term success. RCS maximizes returns and protects its clients from entering into bad agreements, with a deal-structure mindset rooted in a forward-looking, risk-averse approach. The firm specializes in reducing occupancy costs, restructuring leases and expanding physical footprints.

RCS excels at identifying and exploiting investment and expansion opportunities because it sees the world through retailers’ eyes. For more than four decades, retailers have trusted RCS to strike the best, most favorable lease terms, preserve profitable locations, select the best sites for expansion and growth, and monetize real estate. For more information, visit: https://www.rcsrealestate.com/about-us/

About Pure Fitness

Pure Fitness is the US brand for the leading European gym operator, PureGym.

PureGym launched in the U.K. in 2009 where it pioneered the model for affordable, flexible, high-quality fitness clubs. The PureGym Group now has over 1.9 million members across 595 clubs in the UK, Denmark, Switzerland, United States, Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates.

Pure Fitness provides members with flexible, low-cost monthly memberships with no contractual commitment. Its gyms are open 24/7 and they all offer a full range of top-of-the-line equipment, including cardiovascular equipment, fixed-resistance and free weights, as well as instructor-led classes.

The PureGym Group is majority owned by Leonard Green & Partners, L.P and in December 2021 KKR became a significant minority investor.