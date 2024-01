Janus International Group and Trojan Storage to Expand Implementation of the Nokē™ Smart Entry System

TEMPLE, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE: JBI) (“Janus” or the “Company”), a leading provider of cutting-edge access control technologies and building product solutions for the self-storage and other commercial and industrial sectors, today announced Trojan Storage intends to expand its install base of Janus’s award-winning Nokē smart locks across its 43 facilities. Janus and Trojan have partnered to bring Nokē smart technology to 5,000 units across nine of Trojan’s facilities to date.

“We’ve been incredibly pleased with the rollout of the Nokē system across nine of our facilities. Integrating Nokē ONE smart locks and Nokē’s technology at our entry points has enabled us to further our commitment to providing a first-class storage experience for our customers,” said Brett Henry, President of Trojan Storage. “Modernizing the self-storage experience is very important to us, and we’ve used individual door security products from other companies in the past that simply did not meet our needs. After deciding to move forward with the Nokē system by Janus at our first nine properties, we are thrilled with the results and are extremely excited by what the technology enables for our customers and in streamlining our operations.”

Janus’s Nokē Smart Entry system is a complete digital access solution, comprised of keyless smart entry points, smart keypads, and smart electronic locks that fit seamlessly to both roll-up and swing doors. Nokē smart locks were built and designed with self-storage owners and customers in mind, helping to improve the security of individual self-storage units, providing a more convenient customer access experience, and automating labor-intensive operational processes like lock checks and overlocking. The Nokē Smart Entry System by Janus combines its best-in-class self-storage offerings with new and innovative technologies to redefine the total self-storage experience.

“We’re very excited to continue to grow our partnership with Trojan Storage. Trojan’s emphasis on modernizing the self-storage customer experience aligns with our focus of providing a more convenient and secure experience for the self-storage industry through our innovative Nokē technology,” said Ramey Jackson, Janus’s Chief Executive Officer.

For more information about Nokē, please visit: https://www.janusintl.com/products/noke.

About Janus International Group

Janus International Group, Inc. is a leading global manufacturer and supplier of turn-key self-storage, commercial and industrial building solutions, including roll-up and swing doors, hallway systems, re-locatable storage units and facility and door automation technologies. The Janus team operates out of several U.S. locations and six locations internationally.

