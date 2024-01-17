Colbeck Capital Supports Blythedale Children’s Hospital

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Colbeck Capital Management (“Colbeck”) and Founding Partner Jason Colodne today announced their support of Blythedale Children’s Hospital ("Blythedale”), New York State’s only independent, specialty children’s care facility. Since its founding in 1891, Blythedale has been committed to providing the finest clinical and rehabilitative care to help children with special healthcare needs return to their families and communities as soon as possible.

Blythedale integrates clinical expertise, education at a unique on-site school, and extensive parent training to improve the health and quality of life of children with complex medical illnesses and disabling conditions. Support from Colbeck and other donors helps advance Blythedale’s superb multi-disciplinary care, teaching, research, and advocacy programs.

Blythedale’s Child Life and Creative Arts Program is uniquely dedicated to helping infants, children, and their families cope through their medical journey by providing a team of Certified Child Life Specialists who are trained in the developmental impact of illness, injury, trauma, and hospitalization. The program is one of many designed to ease adjustment to a hospital setting and health status for infants and children. Each unit at Blythedale has a devoted team which strives to create nurturing environments and daily play, ensuring that all infants and children have access to vital developmental experiences supporting overall health and wellbeing.

Proceeds from annual fundraising events including the Spring Gala, Golf Outing, Casino Night, and the WCBS Holiday Spectacular ensure that all children receive treatment that maximizes their chances for positive long-term outcomes. More information can be found at www.blythedale.org.

About Colbeck Capital Management

Colbeck Capital Management (colbeck.com) is a leading, middle-market private credit manager focused on strategic lending. Colbeck lends to companies going through periods of transition, providing creative capital solutions and risk mitigation strategies. Leveraging its deep relationships, Colbeck sponsors its portfolio companies through consistent engagement with management teams in areas such as finance, capital markets and growth strategies, distinguishing itself from traditional lenders. Colbeck was founded in 2009 by Jason Colodne and Jason Beckman, and its principals have extensive experience investing through different market cycles at leading institutions, including Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley.