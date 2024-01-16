Gradiant’s H+E Wins Contract in Germany to Build Water Treatment Facility for One of the Largest Semiconductor Fabs

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Gradiant, a global solutions provider for advanced water and wastewater treatment, today announced that its recently acquired subsidiary, H+E Group, has been awarded a new contract to design and build an ultrapure water (UPW) plant for one of the world’s largest semiconductor manufacturers. This project, a major part of H+E’s approximately $120 million project backlog of signed orders, exemplifies the European Chips Act’s transformative goal of bolstering resilience and driving the digital and green transitions.

The new facility is in Germany, where the semiconductor industry is crucial for its integration with the advanced manufacturing and automotive sectors. The country plays a key role in the EU’s efforts to strengthen its position in the global semiconductor market. The European Commission has stated an objective to reach a 20 percent share of global semiconductor production in the region by 2030. The European Chips Act was pivotal in enabling this collaboration between H+E and the semiconductor client.

The new fab will be one of the most advanced and sustainable semiconductor manufacturing facilities in Europe, and will serve the renewable energy, data centers, and electric vehicle markets. The UPW produced by the new facility will play a critical role in the manufacturing processes of semiconductor chips, ensuring the highest quality and reliability.

“As increasing demand, supportive policy, and private investment drive semiconductor growth in the EU and around the world, leading chipmakers are seeing water innovation as a means of ensuring long-term operational resilience and achieving sustainability goals,” said Prakash Govindan, COO of Gradiant. “This contract demonstrates H+E's reputation for excellence in water treatment and the strength of Gradiant's leading-edge portfolio in delivering comprehensive solutions to our clients. Our partnership with H+E is already yielding positive outcomes with this significant flagship endeavor in Europe."

“Our client’s partnership with H+E, supported by Gradiant's technology expertise, underscores our dedication to both sustainability and groundbreaking innovation," stated Philipp Sausele, Managing Director of H+E Group. "Our new UPW facility will meet the client’s demanding operational reliability and efficiency standards to maximize yields. As the industry progresses, innovations in UPW, water recycling, and wastewater treatment will play a pivotal role in giving our clients the competitive edge. Together with Gradiant, we are positioned as the leading water solutions provider for the European semiconductor industry.”

This contract marks a significant milestone for H+E, Gradiant, and the European semiconductor industry. The project is expected to commence immediately, with completion anticipated later in 2025.

About Gradiant

Gradiant is a Different Kind of Water Company. With a full suite of differentiated and proprietary end-to-end solutions for advanced water and wastewater treatment, powered by the top minds in water, the company serves its clients' mission-critical operations in the world's essential industries, including semiconductors, pharmaceuticals, food & beverage, lithium and critical minerals, and renewable energy. Gradiant’s innovative solutions reduce water used and wastewater discharged, reclaim valuable resources, and renew wastewater into freshwater. The Boston-headquartered company was founded at MIT and has over 1,000 employees worldwide. Learn more at gradiant.com.

About H+E Group

Based in Stuttgart, Germany for more than 100 years, H+E Group is a global leader in industrial water treatment, wastewater treatment, and water reclamation. H+E Group has delivered 30,000 projects in industrial water and is supported by a global network of offices across Europe and Asia. Companies across diverse industries worldwide trust H+E for their critical water solutions. Learn more at he-water.group.