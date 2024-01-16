Four New Produce Companies Join Expanding ReposiTrak Traceability Network to Share Traceability Data With Retailers, Wholesalers

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ReposiTrak (NYSE: TRAK), the world's largest food traceability and regulatory compliance network, built upon its proven inventory management and out-of-stock reduction SaaS platform, today announced the addition of four unique produce companies to the ReposiTrak Traceability Network® (RTN). The new users will exchange complex, FDA-required Key Data Elements (KDEs) for each Critical Tracking Event (CTE) in the supply chain, ensuring compliance ahead of the January 2026 deadline.

The users include:

A third-generation farming operation producing conventional, organic and private label vegetables and ready-to-eat salad kits from the Salinas Valley in California to Yuma, Arizona

A Rio Rico, Arizona-based wholesaler of fruits and vegetables focused on an efficient buying experience for its customers

A grower, shipper, repacker, and supply chain manager of fresh fruits and vegetables with a network of global and local Midwest family farms in operation since 1949

A California-based grower, packer and shipper of more than 15 million cartons of fresh fruit annually, sourced from local and international farms to serve its North America base

“Traceability is required by law for an enormous amount of whole and fresh cut fruits and vegetables. Retailers and wholesalers in the ReposiTrak Traceability Network are taking action,” said Randy Fields, chairman and CEO of ReposiTrak. “Some are doing traceability with us for the entire produce category, not just Food Traceability List foods.”

The ReposiTrak Traceability Network requires no additional hardware or software and the ReposiTrak team assists in making the connections needed under the new regulation. Suppliers can connect to an unlimited number of trading partners and begin sharing data for a low, flat fee and there is no cost to retailers.

About ReposiTrak

ReposiTrak (NYSE: TRAK), formerly Park City Group, provides retailers, suppliers and wholesalers with a robust solution suite to help reduce risk and remain in compliance with regulatory requirements, enhance operational controls and increase sales with unrivaled brand protection. Consisting of three product families – food traceability, compliance and risk management and supply chain solutions – ReposiTrak’s integrated, cloud-based applications are supported by an unparalleled team of experts. For more information, please visit https://repositrak.com