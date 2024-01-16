Parts Town Extends Strategic Partnership With Hobart to Include Warewashing Equipment OEM Parts Distribution

ADDISON, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Parts Town, the technology innovator and market-leading distributor of original equipment manufacturer (OEM) foodservice equipment parts, today announced the expansion of its strategic partnership with Hobart to include distribution of genuine OEM replacement parts for its warewashing equipment across North America and beyond.

This expanded partnership will enable each company’s customers to access more Hobart warewashing genuine OEM parts inventory than ever before with competitive pricing, faster shipping and delivery options and exceptional customer service. The addition of Hobart warewashing equipment parts to its distribution portfolio builds on Parts Town’s existing long-term partnership with Hobart, established in 2017, to provide industry-leading access to OEM parts for its food prep equipment line.

“Our strategic partnership with Hobart is the latest example of Parts Town’s commitment to elevating the foodservice industry with unparalleled access to mission-critical OEM replacement parts,” said Clint Holder, President, Parts Town Americas. “We are proud to see our collaboration extend into Hobart’s warewashing line, ensuring that Parts Town continues to be the foodservice industry’s go-to destination for genuine OEM parts.”

Hobart is a premium commercial food equipment manufacturer known for designing and building some of the most reliable, must-have equipment. An industry leader, Hobart commercial dishwashers are known for their performance, efficiency and lifetime value. Access to genuine OEM parts is critical to ensuring warewashing equipment performs at its best throughout the entire lifecycle.

“Throughout the course of our long-term partnership Parts Town has done an exceptional job servicing our customers, enabling Hobart to continuously increase our genuine OEM share of the foodservice equipment market. This expansion helps us to continue providing the foodservice industry with the replacement parts needed to keep their kitchens up and running,” said Michael Stevens, Product and Business Development Manager for Hobart.

Parts Town and Hobart plan to continue expanding their partnership in the future with additional offerings, including more parts and preventative maintenance kits.

About Parts Town

Parts Town is the leading, technology innovation-driven distributor of genuine OEM (original equipment manufacturer) foodservice, residential appliance and HVAC equipment repair parts. When there’s a hiccup with any piece of equipment, Parts Town is ready to jump in and help with the most in-stock parts on the planet, innovative technology, and an unmatched customer experience. Customized solutions benefit equipment service technicians of all kinds, as well as chain and independent restaurants, schools, health care facilities and hospitality providers.

By partnering with the top manufacturers of foodservice, residential appliance and HVAC replacement parts, Parts Town improves the supply chain, increases sales of genuine OEM parts and keeps every customer’s business running like clockwork. Parts Town also partners with equipment and supplies dealers of all sizes to offer a one-stop-shop through its Parts Town marketplace.

For more information, visit https://www.partstown.com/.

About Hobart

At Hobart, we’ve been dedicated for more than a century to supporting those who are not only passionate about creating great food but are inspired by the people they serve and come to know on a daily basis. Likewise, it is our mission to provide premium food equipment that foodservice and food retail professionals can trust to work hard and deliver quality, consistent results day in and day out, empowering them to focus on what they love most—creating great food for great people. Backed by our nationwide network of 1,500 factory-trained service technicians, we’re always nearby to install, maintain, and service your equipment. Hobart is part of ITW Food Equipment Group LLC (a subsidiary of Illinois Tool Works) and is proud to be an ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year every year since 2008. Explore Hobart by visiting www.hobartcorp.com, connecting with us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/hobartfoodequipment, or by contacting your local Hobart representative at 888-4HOBART.