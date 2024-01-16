Cynosure Partners with LaserAway® to Bring Potenza® RF Microneedling, a First-of-its-Kind Technology, to Consumers Nationwide.

WESTFORD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cynosure, a leading provider of medical aesthetic treatment systems, today announced it entered into partnership with LaserAway, the nation's leader in aesthetic dermatology, to significantly expand access to Cynosure’s Potenza RF Microneedling system at all their locations nationwide. This partnership enables LaserAway to provide best-in-class RF Microneedling options to hundreds of thousands of patients across the United States. Potenza is the world’s first, four-mode radio frequency (RF) microneedling device, providing clinicians with versatility and even more customized options for patients setting a new standard in RF microneedling technology.

"The expansion of this partnership with LaserAway signifies a leap forward in redefining accessible, anti-aging aesthetic treatments,” said Nadav Tomer, CEO of Cynosure. “We are honored and excited to have this partnership move to the next level. Potenza is designed to be exceptionally flexible; catering to all skin types, anywhere on the body at any time of year.”

At the core of Potenza is its microneedling treatment, delivering both shallow and deep treatments using ultrafine needles combined with radiofrequency (RF) energy to penetrate the skin. This process triggers the body's natural healing response, stimulating collagen and elastin production for tighter and firmer skin through soft-tissue coagulation. The elastin and collagen building typically takes place four to six weeks after treatment, with optimal results usually seen 12 weeks after the last treatment.

"LaserAway is committed to offering our clients the latest advancements in aesthetics and offering Potenza fulfills that promise,” said Scott Heckman, CEO of LaserAway. “Cynosure is aligned with our passion for innovation and providing unmatched solutions that meet the evolving needs of our clients."

About Cynosure

With an over 30-year history of science-driven innovation, Cynosure is a leading provider of medical aesthetic treatment systems that enable dermatologists, plastic surgeons, medical spas, and other healthcare practitioners to perform non-invasive and minimally invasive procedures. The company's broad portfolio of products spans several major categories, including skin revitalization, body contouring and hair removal. Cynosure sells its products globally through a direct sales force in the United States, Canada, France, Morocco, Germany, Spain, the United Kingdom, Australia, China, Japan, and Korea, and through international distributors in approximately 130 other countries. For corporate or product information, visit Cynosure's website at www.cynosure.com.

About LaserAway

LaserAway is a leader in aesthetic dermatology, offering customized procedures tailored to a patient's individual needs. LaserAway has over 135 locations across the country and is opening new locations every month. They specialize in a full suite of aesthetic treatments including laser hair removal, laser tattoo removal, laser skin rejuvenation, body contouring, skin tightening, injectables, and skin care products. Find your nearest LaserAway at laseraway.com/contact, and learn more about their treatments at laseraway.com/services.